The St. Catharines Falcons soared and, when their backs were against the wall and they needed to, scored on opening weekend of intraconference play in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Owen Savory, picking up where he left off when he compiled a 2.33 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in a deep playoff run last season, turned away all 34 shots he faced backstopping the junior B team to a 6-0 victory over the Niagara Falls Canucks in the Falcons’ 50th season opener Friday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

St. Catharines had to work harder for the win when the home-and-home series wrapped up two nights later at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

Goals from Matthew Caruso, on the power play with 59 seconds remaining in the first period; and Ryan Mooney, midway into the middle frame; staked the Canucks to a 2-0 lead.

But that was all the Falcons, and their all-star between the pipes, would surrender in the rematch.

Tanner Ferreira and Hayden Broomhead, both with St. Catharines playing a man up; deadlocked the score at two-all. After that, Lucas Smilsky scored the game winner and added an insurance marker in the 4-2 victory.

Fittingly, Savory was given an assist on Smilsky’s second goal of the night, yet another accolade for a solid 35-save performance.

New Falcons head coach Dan Fitzgerald had no problem taking four of a possible four points, but the team remains a work in progress.

“It was good to get two wins this weekend, but it was far from satisfying,” he said. “We certainly put on a good show for our fans Friday night in our home opener, and then battled back to earn a win on Sunday night in Niagara Falls, but we still have a lot to work on.”

Fitzgerald, the Midwestern Conference coach of the year last season with the Cambridge Winter Hawks, Savory’s former team, took a lot of positives from the weekend.

“Our younger guys got into the scoring mix on Friday, which was nice to see,” he said. “Also, Owen Savory had a great weekend, which is to be expected.

“Beyond that, we are happy to with our ability to win hockey games after slow starts and when we don’t have our best.”

There’s no guarantee that will always be the case, however.

“We also know that we can’t continue to expect that to be the case and need to get sharper and more disciplined,” he said.

Three games are on tap for the Falcons in the coming week: Friday, at home against the Welland Jr. Canadians; Saturday, at the Fort Erie Meteors; and Tuesday, at the Caledonia Corvairs.

The Thorold Blackhawks, who opened intraconference play with a tie versus Welland, 3-3; and a loss to Ancaster, 9-5, host the Canucks tonight and visit the Pelham Panthers in a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday.

Caledonia Corvairs

Record: 4-0, 24 goals for, 7 goals against, 88 penalty minutes, 8 points

Special teams: power play, 23.8 per cent, sixth in 26-team league; penalty kill, 84.2 per cent, 12th

Streak: 4-0

On the scoresheet: Sean O’Brien, 6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points; Jesse Barwell, 1 G, 5 A, 6 Pts; Bobby Harrison, 1 G, 5 A, 6 Pts

Between the pipes: Brandon McCorriston, 4 games played, 1 shutout, 1.76 goals-against average, .926 save percentage

Last week: win, at Fort Erie, 8-1; win, home to Pelham, 7-3

Upcoming: home to Buffalo, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to St. Catharines, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Welland Jr. Canadians

Record: 3-1-1-0, 24 GF, 15 GA, 112 PIM, 7 Pts

Special teams: PP, 16.1%, 14th; PK, 88.9%, 7th

Streak: 2-0-1

On the scoresheet: Matthew Giannini, 3 G, 5 A, 8 Pts; Noah Blakely, 5 G, 3 A, 8 Pts; Daelyn Minovski, 2 G, 6 A, 8 Pts; Tanner McEachern, 2 G, 6 A, 8 Pts

Between the pipes: Charles Grimard, 3 GP, 2.59 GAA, .928 Sv%

Last week: win, at Buffalo, 9-4; win, home to Pelham, 7-1; tie, at Thorold, 3-3

Upcoming: at St. Catharines, Friday, 7 p.m.; home to Niagara Falls, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

St. Catharines Falcons

Record: 3-1, 17 GF, 10 GA, 116 PIM, 6 Pts

Special teams: PP, 26.9%, 4th; PK, 91.5%, 5th

Streak: 2-0

On the scoresheet: Michael Davies, 5 G, 6 A, 11 Pts; Lucas Smilsky, 3 G, 4 A, 7 Pts; Hayden Broomhead, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts; Tanner Ferreira, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts

Between the pipes: Owen Savory, 4 GP, 1 Shu, 2.50 GAA, .927 Sv%

Last week: win, at Niagara Falls, 4-2; win, home to Niagara Falls, 6-0

Upcoming: home to Welland, Friday, 7 p.m.; at Fort Erie, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.; at Caledonia, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Ancaster Avalanche

Record: 2-1, 16 GA, 16 GA, 48 PIM, 4 Pts

Special teams: PP, 8.3%, 23rd; PK, 73.3%, 26th

Streak: 2-0

On the scoresheet: Benjamin Woodhouse, 3 G, 2 A, 5 Pts; Kyle Kennery, 2 G, 3 A, 5 Pts; Graydon James, 0 G, 5 A, 5 Pts

Between the pipes: Tanner Sheppard, 2 GP, 5.50 GAA, .820 Sv%

Last week: win, home to Thorold, 9-5

Upcoming: at Niagara Falls, Friday, 7 p.m.; home to Pelham, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara Falls Canucks

Record: 2-2, 12 GF, 14 GA, 92 PIM, 4 Pts

Special teams: PP, 14.3%, 15th; PK, 78.9%, 19th

Streak: 0-2

On the scoresheet: Matthew Caruso, 3 G, 3 A, 6 Pts; Frank Pucci, 0 G, 5 A, 5 Pts; Patrick McCabe, 3 G, 1 A, 4 Pts

Between the pipes: Zach Moore, 4 GP, 3.55 GAA, .875 Sv%

Last week: loss, at St. Catharines, 6-0; loss, home to St. Catharines, 4-2

Upcoming: at Thorold, tonight, 7:07 p.m.; home to Ancaster, Friday, 7 p.m.; at Welland, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Erie Meteors

Record: 1-3, 8 GF, 20 GA, 77 PIM, 2 Pts

Special teams: PP, 0%, 25th; PK, 95%, 2nd

Streak: 0-1

On the scoresheet: Mario Lariccia, 1 G, 4 A, 5 Pts; Drew Passero, 2 G, 1 A 3 Pts; Tanner Lynds, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Jacob Hearne, 3 GP, 6.00 GAA, .845 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Caledonia, 8-1; win, home to Buffalo, 4-3

Upcoming: home to St. Catharines, Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Pelham Panthers

Record: 1-3, 9 GF, 23 GA, 108 PIM, 2 Pts

Special teams: PP, 13.3%, 18th; PK, 74.2%, 25th

Streak: 0-2

On the scoresheet: Jake Herrberg, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Chris Webber, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Bailey Stumpo, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Sam Dallas, 3 GP, 5.67 GAA, .851 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Welland, 7-1; loss, at Caledonia, 7-3

Upcoming: at Ancaster, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to Thorold, Sunday, 3 p.m.; at Buffalo, Tuesday,

Thorold Blackhawks

Record: 0-3-1-0, 10 GF, 18 GA, 82 PIM, 1 Pt

Special teams: PP, 17.6%, 12th; PK, 83.3%, 13th

Streak: 0-1

On the scoresheet: Trevor Neumann, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Blair Jenkins, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Dante Massi, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts; Brendan Charlton, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts; Matt Maidens, 0 G, 3 A, 3 Pts

Goaltending: Anthony Tremonte, 3 GP, 2.94 GAA, .926 Sv%

Last week: loss, at Ancaster, 9-5; tie, home to Welland, 3-3

Upcoming: home to Niagara Falls, Thursday, 7:07 p.m.; at Pelham, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Buffalo Regals

Record: 0-4, 8 GF, 23 GA, 54 PIM, 0 Pts

Special teams: PP, 8.3%, 22nd; PK, 81.8%, 17th

Streak: 0-4

On the scoresheet: John Mueller, 2 G, 2 A, 4 Pts; Shawn Kross, 2 G, 1 A, 3 Pts; Ryan Kelly, 1 G, 2 A, 3 Pts

Between the pipes: Nikolaos Manetas, 3 GP, 3.19 GAA, .917 Sv%

Last week: loss, home to Welland, 9-4, loss, at Fort Erie, 4-3

Upcoming: at Caledonia, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; home to Pelham, Tuesday, 7 p.m.