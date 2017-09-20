City will seek funding for Atlas lands assessment

An environmental site assessment and risk assessment on eight acres of former Atlas Steel property will tell the City of Welland where potential contaminants are located and how much may be in the soil and ground.



The vacant property, at 400 East Main St., is in Welland’s downtown core and has been identified as a potential site for a new fire hall headquarters and emergency services training centre. A Phase 1 environmental site assessment has already been carried out on the site, which is considered brownfield land.



Tuesday, council awarded St. Catharines-based GHD a nearly $100,000 contract to carry out the Phase 2 environmental site assessment and risk assessment. GHD has conducted assessments of Atlas properties in the past.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod asked why there was such a difference in cost between GHD and another firm that was on the city’s shortlist.



GHD’s bid was $99,888.50, while CH2M came in with a bid of $349,675.



McLeod wondered if CH2M had calculated a clean-up cost into its bid, while GHD and Amec Foster Wheeler did not. Amec carried out the Phase 1 assessment on the land, and put in a bid of $108,405 for the Phase 2 job.



City planner Grant Munday said because both GHD and Amec carried out work on the Atlas property in the past and they would have more understanding of what may be found. He added that’s why their bids may have been lower.



“Higher bids may mean a company is too busy to do the work.”



Ward 6 Coun. Bonnie Fokkens asked why one single company didn’t carry about both Phase 1 and Phase 2 work on the land, which has sat vacant for nearly two decades.



“Wouldn’t it be good to have the same contractor so they have all the data?” she asked.



Munday said the Phase 1 assessment was carried out first due to constraints around the purchase of the property.



The Phase 2 assessment will look at the soil and water around the site, bordered by East Main Street to the south, Ross Street to the west and Patterson Avenue to the east



“It will determine where the contaminants are, what’s there and how much there is over the property,” said Munday.



In response to questions from Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl and Mayor Frank Campion, Munday said the city won’t know how much the cleanup of the land will cost until the Phase 2 work is complete.



Campion said the city was seeking funding from the Federal of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund to assist with the assessment costs.