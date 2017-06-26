Life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man sustained life-threatening injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle following a collision with an SUV Sunday night.

Niagara Regional Police say the collision occurred at about 7:25 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near the intersection of Stewart Road, when the motorcyclist, riding a 2015 Yamaha R6C, tried to pass a 20-year-old Welland man driving a 2008 Dodge Nitro as it was turning left at an open gravel parking lot on the north side of road.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital out of the region, while the SUV driver was transported to a local hospital and later released.

The collision remains under investigation by the NRP collision reconstruction unit. Aany witnesses are asked to contact investigators at 905- 688-4111 ext. 5500.