They didn’t stand a chance.

The young soldiers who died in the sweltering heat of battle June, 2, 1866, had no idea their sacrifice would create the impetus needed to forge a nation.

There were 841 untried volunteer members of The Queen’s Own Rifles and the 13th Battalion, armed with muskets.

“They were young university students, pulled out of school,” said Jane Davies, curator at the Fort Erie Museum.

They were up against more than 1,000 battle-hardened veterans of the U.S. Civil War, armed with Gatling guns.

The U.S. veterans, called Fenians, had “really solid plans” as they crossed the border into the British colonies that would become Canada a year later.

The Fenians were a revolutionary group dedicated to the overthrow of British rule in Ireland. It was known as The Fenian Movement, in honour of the Fianna, the ancient Irish warriors.

“This wasn’t a bunch of drunken Irishmen,” said Davies.

The origin of the term Fenian comes from Irish folklore. It described an ancient group of Knights who were self-reliant and had a passion for Irish land.

Times were hard for the Irish, and had been since England took control of the land. In the middle of the 1840s, however, things got much worse. The potato famine of 1845-1848 was a great disaster to the Irish population. In the space of three short years, the inhabitants of the country declined by over two million souls. Some of these two million people immigrated to America while most starved to death or died of disease.

When they made the decision to move onto what would soon become Canadian soil their resolve was clear. Fort Erie historian Earl Plato said the Fenian invasion was intended as a strike against the British.

“There were two million Irish Americans who fought in the American Civil War, most of them in the north,” he said. “The war’s over, they come back home. What the hell do they do?”

He said their hatred of the British led to the attack on the closest British stronghold.

“British North America, that’s us – Upper Canada. Let’s do some damage. They’d hit the Welland Canal if they could, but they never got that far,” said Plato, who used the Battle of Ridgeway as the setting for his 1991 novel Terror at Snake Hill.

“They had lots of plans.”

He said the Fenian leaders thought Irish Canadians would join their ranks against the British, but it didn’t happen.

“They were more Canadian than so-called something else.”

Outmatched and outnumbered, nine British soldiers died that day on a ridge overlooking farm fields of the quiet countryside, in June 1866.

They’re known today as “the Ridgeway Nine,” Davies said. “They died either on the battlefield or within a day because of wounds suffered.”

Dozens more were wounded in the battle, before fleeing the conflict.

And about 26 more died as a result of illness, “mostly because they had to drink water from ditches.”

“They were so parched on that hot, hot day. They marched from Port Colborne here, and then fought in wool uniforms. And they didn’t have provisions,” she said. “They were drinking from the ditches in desperation, which were farm ditches. They got cholera and died.”

Considering the army they were up against, Davies said it could have been much worse.

“It could have been a blood bath.”

But if the defenders had beaten the Fenian raiders during the Battle of Ridgeway, Canadians might not be celebrating the country’s 150th anniversary this year.

The loss of that battle as well as other skirmishes along the U.S border, along with the fear and uncertainty it created, was the catalyst political leaders of the time needed to work together to form a new nation.

Newspaper headlines of the day illustrated the terror the attacks created.

“The headlines hour by hour, each edition would come out with breaking news! You think we’ve got breaking news. This was war!” Davies said.

A few years earlier, political leaders of the day had met to discuss the potential of seceding from British rule. But those discussions didn’t get far.

“They stalled. Of course, to start a new country you’re trying to get every country to agree how this is going to take place,” Davies said.

“But what motivates politicians? Public opinion. Losing the Battle of Ridgeway put the fear in citizens: ‘Hey, you’d better start moving. We need our own defence system. We need our own army. We have to prepare ourselves. We should be a country.’”

The public outcry motivated political leaders to resume discussions about confederation, and little more than a year later, it happened.

Davies has long understood the significance of that battle. Not long after taking the helm of the Fort Erie Museum, she organized a re-enactment of the Battle of Ridgeway to mark its 125th anniversary.

But now, the historic significance of that battle is finally getting the national recognition it deserves.

As the Fenian Raids were taking place in the summer of 1866, Toronto artist Alexander von Erichsen captured the battle and fear that gripped the communities in a series of 23 water colour paintings he created as the Fenian raids were taking place.

For more than a century, those paintings were hidden away in the homes of von Erichsen’s descendants.

Davies said the owners of the paintings were stymied, trying to determine the history of the battle depicted in the paintings.

“There are Civil War uniforms in here, and they were trying to identify it as a Civil War battle,” she said. “They were trying for years, but couldn’t pin it to a Civil War battle.”

They finally discovered the origin of the paintings while reading about the Battle of Ridgeway.

“It was just like light bulbs. As they were reading, they realized these are the paintings.”

In about 1995 – four years after the Davies-organized reenactment of the battle – the owners of the paintings snapped photographs of them and drove to Ridgeway to see if they could identify landmarks captured in the images.

They stopped at the Ontario Travel information centre near the Peace Bridge to ask for directions to the Battle of Ridgeway site. David Owen, a “huge historian,” was working at the information centre that day.

As the painting owners laid these photographs down on the counter, Owen immediately recognized their significance.

“He said, ‘I’m clocking out today. I’m gone,’” Davies said.

Owen accompanied the owners of the paintings to the battlefield site, where they met Davies.

The paintings soon became a cherished part of the Fort Erie Museum’s collection.

While the artist likely relied on his imagination to create some of the images depicting news stories at the time, such as a painting of British soldiers hiding in a barn as a Fenian soldier searches for them, Davies said many of the paintings are too accurate to be created by someone who was not present at the time.

“He had to have walked this ground.”

Gesturing to one of the paintings, Davies pointed out Ridge and Bertie roads, “and that house is still standing,” she said, pointing to a farm house at the intersection.

As precious as those paintings are to the local museum, the originals are no longer on display there.

For the time being, she said those paintings are in their rightful place inspiring people from coast-to-coast.

This summer, as Canadian celebrate the sesquicentennial, the paintings described by Davies as “a visual image of the genesis of our country” are being featured in an exhibit at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa called The Fenians – Unintended Fathers of Confederation.

“They’ll be there until the end of August,” Davies said.

Following that exhibit, the paintings will be returned to Fort Erie – replacing the prints that are currently on display.

“Fort Erie is on the map up there, and that’s in Ottawa,” Plato added.

While Plato, a retired elementary school principal, admits he’s biased about the Battle of Ridgeway, he said he has no doubt that it was the impetus for the birth of Canada.

“I agree with that, but not everyone does. They say, ‘It was just a skirmish.’ Come on,” he said.

“But the point was, we stood up. We arrived. It was a matter of, ‘Hey, this is our land and it’s being invaded.’

“So from Toronto, they came by the hundreds by rail into Port Colborne, and then marched down here to Ridgeway to meet the Fenians,” Plato said.

