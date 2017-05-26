3 lotto winners in Niagara

Niagara has three lucky winners announced this week, who each claimed big prizes in separate lotteries.

Niagara-on-the-Lake resident Dennis Healey won a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the LOTTO 6/49 on May 6.

St. Catharines resident Carol Ford won $250,000 on the May 1 draw of the Daily Grand lottery.

And Maxime Descoeurs of Welland won $100,000 after purchasing an Instant Cash for Life scratch ticket.

In a media release issued by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Healey said he at first thought it was “some type of promotion” when he checked his ticket and the words ‘Big Winner’ appeared.

Although he said he shared the good news with his siblings, he kept the true amount of his winnings a secret from his wife who was out west visiting family at the time.

“I teased her over email, asking, ‘How would you feel if we won $500, $5,000 or $50,000?” he said. “She thought I won $50,000, but I surprise her with the real amount in person.”

Healey plans to use some of his winnings travelling, and buying a new luxury car.

“My wife is a travel agent so I know we will find some amazing destinations – a riverboat cruise from Amsterdam to Switzerland, then a train through the Swiss Alps. The list is endless now,” he said.

“And I’m sure my wife will have a wish list, too.”

Healey purchased the winning ticket at the Avondale store on Highway 55 on Virgil.

Ford purchased her Daily Grand lottery ticket worth $250,000 at the Avondale store on Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines.

And Descoeurs, who purchased his $100,000-winning ticket at the Dain City Convenience store on Kingsway in Welland, said he was shocked to learn he had a winning ticket but immediately called his parents to share the exciting news before returning to the store to confirm the win.

“When I walked into the store, the retailer asked, ‘Big winner?’ I answered, ‘I think so.’ After she scanned the ticket in the terminal, it shut down. While we waited for OLG to call the store I gave the retailer a big hug,” he said.

Descoeurs plans to use his winnings to pay off bills, potentially get a new apartment and fulfill his dream of going backpacking in Europe.