Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Welland's Go Quiet bylaw and residential parking problems in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Public meeting process puzzling

Thank you for the article in the Friday, March 24, edition of the Welland Tribune in regard to the Go Quietly bylaw.

I’ve been at the past two meetings (and plan to attend the next two) and I have a question.

Out of curiosity, do you know when was the last time the City of Welland held four public meetings on a bylaw?

Seems the first meeting was totally about Go Quietly and then all of a sudden at the second meeting the city’s Richard Dalton announced the meeting was to “explore alternative uses for the recreational canal” (for example, a beach).

I’m confused on all this — the meeting is advertised in The Tribune’s city section as “Go Quietly.”

I subscribe to The Tribune and I try to follow what is happening in our city based on The Tribune. I followed the meetings the city hosted on the Niagara Street condo project (another controversial topic) — I could be wrong but I believe there were two public meetings on that topic which I feel is much more severe than what we are talking about on the canal.

I wonder what these meetings are costing the city? There’s staffing, the location — heck, they even have coffee and cookies out.

Dawn Cant Elliott

Welland

Lax attitude on parking a new beast

Though not a problem as temperatures climb, recent Standard stories on snow removal got me thinking about Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Lord Mayor.

Pat Darte claims the dilemma of keeping roads clear where cars are park during a snow event has no solution. He says it’s “just the nature of the beast” that people complain if roads aren’t cleared, and people complain if cars blocking the plow are ticketed.

Is it just the nature of the beast that NOTL is allowing seven students to a home with one parking space? It’s become trendy for municipalities to permit building units without the minimum required parking spaces. Turning a blind eye to good planning principles is creating a new beast, and that’s not nature’s fault as the Lord Mayor suggests.

And please, cyclists, don’t tell us to hop on a bike … that’s another story, for another day.

Brenda Fox

St. Catharines