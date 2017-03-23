Every business has watershed moments along the path to success, and after opening your doors one of the first to be reached is a full year in business.

Your checklist at this point includes many markers, not the least includes that you have not imploded, but have actually gained a great reputation and continue to grow. The Exchange Brewery, located on the angelic main strip of the town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, has reached that milestone and sees it as a small step in a larger plan.

Owner and CEO Robin Ridesic saw many watery roadblocks along the way in opening The Exchange before the business got to pour its first beer in January 2016.

The passion is clear in her every word, on how excited she is, along with her team, to be part of the brewing industry. She is both encouraged and anxious for the future, not just for her own business, but for the whole industry. This is an ever-burgeoning and growing industry and Ridesic sees her operation, and her staff, as educators for the public.

The craft industry is so diverse and creative. The Exchange is focused on showing her clients the amazing array of interesting brews that exist, and to appreciate the work and time that goes into every one of them.

The brewing team is led by American Sam Maxbauer who brings extensive craft brewing experience to Niagara-on-the-Lake, as well as his passion for distilling. He is accompanied by Niagara College brewmaster program graduate and Niagara native Christine Nagy.

Together they form a team of immense pride in not only creating amazing beers, but a sense of wonder and adventure in constantly thinking outside the box and developing interesting new brews along the way. The array of ferments can satisfy the mainstream palate with their range of ales and delicious Saison, but their excitement rises when they talk about their sour beers and hoppy specialty concoctions.

They are keenly aware of history and tradition of beer in Niagara, and what grows in their region, and work to bring local hops and other adjuncts to their beers to celebrate Niagara whenever possible. A tour will reveal a magical space that defies its six-metre storefront, with a deep cellar that boasts an array of oak barrels and fermenting tanks that hide a significant production on site.

The tasting bar that fronts onto Queen Street is already a local favourite. You can enjoy a flight of what is on tap, or a glass of your favourite brew, that can all be accompanied by some local cheese or salty charcuterie. The space is modern, clean and polished, with touches of stainless steel and oak, that creates a cool and inviting environment to visit.

I encourage a visit on your next stop in Niagara-on-the-Lake, as it creates just one more reason to visit the prettiest town in Canada. I look forward to sitting at the bar, watching summer shoppers stroll by, as I enjoy an amazing double IPA that rocks my senses with that powerful, hoppy goodness.

— Craig has been in the food and beverage industry for three decades as a chef, restaurateur, professor, international competitor and now dean of the Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College. His passion for all things food and wine has led him to Niagara to lead the institute to become the world’s foremost educator in fermentation sciences and culinary arts.