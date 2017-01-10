BARKOVICH: When the Rose City becomes Rink City

At this time of year, the Rose City becomes the Rink City, a place where I stand watching the action.

Watching? Yes, watching. It’s been a while since I donned my skates and joined in a pick-up game of pond hockey. The legs aren’t what they used to be. That’s one excuse.

My last on-ice outing was at what I’ve long considered a Welland jewel: the trails at Woodlawn Bush. When the weather is just right and when city workers have the opportunity to spend some time grooming this gem, it may be the best we have to offer for recreational skating and hockey.

In my books, yes, even better than venerable Chippawa Park rink.

We stopped at Woodlawn trails mid-afternoon Sunday. Though bitterly cold, a couple dozen bravehearts were there. Two or three games of ball hockey were going on while deeper in the park, skaters roamed free and explored trails that were clear enough for blades to skate upon.

One couple, older than other skaters, put on an impressive show of ice dancing, locked arm in arm, so gloriously graceful.

Welland is blessed to have several outdoor skating surfaces. Five are maintained by the city — Chippawa, Memorial, St. George, Civic Rink and Woodlawn Bush — and another dozen or so neighbourhood rinks maintained by volunteers. I haven’t visited many so far this year, but rinks like one on Gram Avenue, one on River Road and another on Elmwood Avenue stand out in memory.

This affinity for outdoor rinks and pick-up games has roots that extend way back to growing-up days. In our neck of the woods the hot spot on deep-freeze December and January days and weekends was behind the Mathews residence, 545 King St., between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Depending on one’s loyalty of course, it was the Forum or Maple Leaf Gardens, or the Olympia or Boston Garden … you catch the drift, for this was pond hockey in the day of the Original Six.

There was never a shortage of players, the side streets were teeming with them. Some games, we even had “lines” while others were fast and furious free-for-alls, everyone on the rink all at once.

Always in the thick of things was one Yvon “Doofy” Dupont who wore many hats: organizer, rink cleaner, team captain, fleet-footed competitor. Thankfully, there is a Doofy or two in almost every neighbourhood and he, or she, is worth their weight in hockey pucks. Just recently, we talked about pond hockey days in-between bites at a Christmas season get-together at Doofy’s home where duck, rabbit, pasta, cold cuts, a slew of sausages and more were on the menu. Memories may fade, but they seldom die.

I enjoy visiting Chippawa Park rink after nightfall on cold, crisp evenings when pick-up games go on under bright lights affixed to utility poles and if lucky enough, when the sky is clear and the moon full.

Watching it rinkside is okay, but there’s a strong attraction to a perch in the “nosebleeds” — yes, Chippawa has nosebleeds. My preference is a spot high up near the community centre building, or some time, just across the way, near the pines that overlook the rink. How picturesque is this.

From there you can watch the action in the two or three or more games going on simultaneously. Your peepers lock in on a slick stickhandler in one of the matches, a deft goaltender in another, and a serpentine-like skater weaving in and out in a third.

On a cold, Canadian winter eve, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Doesn’t matter that the venue isn’t Bell Centre; doesn’t matter that the rinkside seats are a stand or two of bleachers; doesn’t matter that the players are strangers, because all are stars in their own right.

Here’s what matters. Mathews pond hockey rink far across the city on the east side seems like it is a time zone away, and it is. But here in our hometown Rink City, it is good to know that yesterday and today will always converge through a narrative of two words: “He scores!”

