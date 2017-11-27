Beaverdams Church closer to restoration

With custom-built 19th-century-era windows expected to arrive any day, the Friends of Beaverdams Church are closing in on their goal to restore the iconic Marlatts Road institution.

Built in 1832 by members of the Methodist Episcopal congregation, it was in this church that Rev. Egerton Ryerson, the father of public education in British North America, first preached, and near the site of one of Canada’s first free non-denominational schools.

The church was recognized by the Archaeological and Historic Sites Board of Ontario in 1965.

Because of waning attendance in the late 19th century, it became home to a beloved community Sunday school, which operated until the late 1970s.

Friends president David Cowan said restoration funds have been raised through individual donations, regular events and grants from the Ontario Paper Thorold Foundation, Niagara Community Foundation, The McLean Foundation and the Canal Bank Shuffle Blues Festival.

He outlined the number of improvements the Friends have made to date.

In 2015, a new 19th-century-style metal roof was installed and in 2016 an archeological study of the immediate surroundings was completed.

From October 2016 to April 2017 a new foundation was installed, meeting modern standards but using original rubble stone as the veneer was completed.

“This was a huge but necessary step to ensure the longevity of the restoration,” said Cowan. “The appearance is identical to the 1832 original. Completion of that work included the removal of the 12 (German-made) Krinner screws that had been installed to support the building while the necessary funds were being raised.”

The work was overseen by project engineer Mark Shoalts of Shoalts Engineering, Fenwick, who is a member of the Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals. Working with specialists from Dressel’s Steelworks, Shoalts made necessary modifications to stabilize the building.

The next steps will be to replace the exterior siding with new wood siding in the style of the original, followed by the restoration of the interior.

Having laid the foundation — quite literally — for the church’s extensive makeover, the group is inviting the public to support and share in its restoration on Saturday.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, a Community Care food drive collection of non-perishable items will be held in the church, a short Christmas carol sing-along will take place, and a wreath-hanging ceremony will end the festivities. All are welcome, but urged to dress warmly because the church’s “interior temperature will be the same as the outside,” said Cowan.

Winners of the Friends’ cash raffle draw will be announced at the event, and until then, tickets for the draw can be purchased at Henderson’s Pharmasave at 15 Front St. S.

Sarah King Head, a passionate member of the Friends, said she hoped the dozen windows would be delivered and installed in time for Saturday’s celebration. An additional 14 windows — all designed in the original style of the church — will be ordered soon.

King Head is one of 141 members of the Friends of Beaverdams Church, which bought the church and cemetery from the City of Thorold in 2014, and was granted charitable status by Canada Revenue Agency that same year.