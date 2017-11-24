Charles Grimard made 37 saves backstopping the visiting Welland Jr. Canadians to a 3-3 tie in double overtime with the Thorold Blackhawks.

Welland scored two unanswered goals in the third period to force overtime in Thursday night’s junior B game at Thorold Community Arena.

Alexander Dameski, Tanner McEachern and Noah Bollert each scored a goal as the Jr. Canadians improved their record in head-to-head play against the Blackhawks to a win and two ties and to 9-14-2-1 overall.

James Guest netted two goals and Trevor Neumann one for Thorold, now 9-11-2-2 in league play.

The fifth-place Blackhawks lead the B’s by one point in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey’s nine-team Golden Horseshoe Conference and have two games in hand.

Thorold was playing in its fourth overtime game in five starts.

Welland, which has earned at least a point in five of its last seven games, was outshot 40-27.

Each team finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Jr. Canadians play two games this weekend, while the Blackhawks are off until next Thursday when they host the Caledonia Corvairs.

Thorold is 0-2 versus Caledonia this season.

After visiting the Ancaster Avalanche Friday night Welland is home to the Buffalo Regals the following night.

In head-to-head play the Jr. Canadians are 1-1 versus Ancaster and 2-0 when they play Buffalo.