A business that has been making a home for Niagarans since 1979 is teaming up with an organization that has been making south Niagara a home for high-calibre basketball since 1955.

For the next two years starting in January Mountainview Homes will sponsor the Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament. The $4,000 annual contribution from the Thorold-based homebuilder will help the tournament organizing committee offset such costs as hiring game officials, scholarships, trophies and other tournament-related expenses, co-convener Don Larman said in announcing the partnership at a recent photo op.

“Our tournament committee is thrilled to be involved with such a great community-minded business that supports the local communities throughout the Niagara region,” he said.

Financial contributions from a major sponsor help the mid-season showcase off the basketball court as well. Co-convenor John Witlib pointed out the less the committee has to spend on tournament costs, the more money from admission and program advertising can go to funding scholarships.

Scholarships worth $500 each are annually awarded to 10 to 12 graduates who have either participated in the tournament as a player or as cheerleader.

“Sponsors are very important to scholarships,” he said. “We would have to limit them without that support.”

Mountainview Homes becomes only the third presenting sponsor in the history of a competition that bills itself as Ontario’s oldest high school tournament since 1955. The Tribune, a major sponsor since the tournament’s inception, was presenting the tournament until Niagara College began a seven-year sponsorship.

Supporting community foundations and sports at the grassroots level has been part of Mountainview’s philosophy since Day 1.

Last year, it presented the Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation with a $750,000 cheque to pay for equipment, and earlier this year helped the Pelham Community Centre achieve a million-dollar fundraising goal.

On the sports front, Mountainview has supported numerous teams. For eight years the business sponsored the St. Catharines Falcons junior B hockey team.

In Niagara Falls it will be sponsoring the new turf field at Saint Paul Catholic High School along with Alifidome Construction Ltd.

While tournament venues are high schools in south Niagara – in Welland, in particularly – the reputation of the 16-team event held in early January is regionwide.

The three Mountainview principals who represented the business at the news conference announcing the sponsorship were all involved in the tournament in their high school years, either as fans or on the court.

President Mark Basciano, Denis Morris, Class of 1989; and operations manager Mike Memme, Notre Dame, Class of 1985; cheered on their schoolmates from the bleachers, while chief financial officer Rick Podrebarac, Eastdale, Class of 1972; won a championship with the Eagles in 1970.

Podrebarac, the greybeard in the group, quipped that, no, the bottom of the basket was already removed by the time he began playing in the Tribune Tournament.

Larman, Welland High, Class of 1973; played against Podrebarac at the start of his high school basketball career with the Tigers.

“I played ball, but we used a different-shaped ball,” said Basciano, who played football when he attended high school in St. Catharines.

Memme recalled being strictly a fan as a high school student.

“I was the shortest of 1,400 kids,” he said with a laugh. “I was more into computers.”

Memme took a tongue-in-cheek verbal jab at his two colleagues by suggesting not playing was a “blessing in disguise.

“Now, my knees are OK,” he said. “I have no problems with my shoulders.”

The tournament’s 63rd edition runs Jan. 10-13 and will once again feature 16 of the best senior boys high school teams from the region.

Venues will include ecole secondaire catholique Jean Vanier, Notre Dame and Welland Centennial.

