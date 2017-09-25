Turner to visit Niagara for NPCA awards

Former prime minister John Turner will be part of a Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority gala named in his honour.

NPCA announced that Canada’s 17th prime minister will attend the third annual Rt. Hon. John Turner Water and Environmental Leadership Award Gala, Friday at Queen’s Landing in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The event includes award presentations, as well as a keynote presentation by writer David Newland, and supports the work of the conservation authority through its foundation, as well as the Rt. Hon. John Turner Environmental Scholarship awarded to a student entering their second year of environmental study at Brock University with exceptional academic standing, and a bursary awarded to a student pursuing environmental studies at Niagara College.