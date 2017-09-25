Ombudsman to investigate complaint against Welland

Welland staff and council will co-operate fully with the Ontario Ombudsman’s office as it investigates a complaint against the city, says Mayor Frank Campion.



Capmion says the city was advised of the complaint relating to a perceived improper vote during a closed session of council on September 19.



“I have no idea what it’s about … we were just notified. That’s all we were provided with,” says the mayor.



On the closed agenda last Tuesday were personal matters, one of which was related to the appointment of a new Ward 5 councillor and another dealing with performance appraisals; litigation or potential litigation around development charges and something called Elite Urban; and proposed or pending land acquisition, including updates on Hellems Avenue, Rice Road, Plazacorr and Atlas property and the lease of Merritt Island offices.



Campion says as the investigation unfolds, he’s sure which item was complained about will become known.



“They’ll (the Ombudsman) will interview various people in the meeting and get a feel for what occurred in the session.



“I don’t believe we did anything improper, but if we did I want to be the first one to know so that we don’t repeat it.”