Jackson Stewart rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a third, and the Niagara Generals blanked the visiting Brantford Bisons 39-0 in Ontario Football League peewee action.

Nicolas Longo, Mikhail Sundin and Jack Wilson, who was on the receiving end of Stewart’s scoring strike, also made their way into the end zone in Saturday’s game at Kiwanis Field in St. Catharines. Ryan Broome kicked three goals.

Patrick Scully was among the standouts on defence for the Generals intercepting a Brantford pass.

Niagara’s third straight, and second consecutive shutout, improved the team’s record to 2-3.

“Saturday was a great victory,” head coach James Storin said. “Our defence pitched their second straight shutout and really paved the way for our high-octance offence.”

The Generals are back on the gridiron Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Kiwanis Field against the Scarborough Thunder, also 3-2.

Dolphines 18, Generals 15

At St. Catharines, Evan McCue recovered two Durham kickoffs for Niagara and teammate Austin MacRae scored a touchdown and kicked a field goal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a nailbiting loss in atom football.

Lucas Pannucci, on a one-yard touchdown; rounded out the scoring for the Generals who fell to 1-4.

Despite the loss to Durham, 4-1; Liam Liddard and Calem Smith were standouts on defence for Niagara.

The region and much of Ontario was under a heat warning when the game, part of a tripleheader, was played Saturday at Kiwanis Park.

“With not only battling the Dophines, we battled the heat and Generals did great,” head coach Matthew MacRae said.

Niagara’s next game is Saturday at home against the 4-0 Guelph Gryphons.

Thunder 32, Generals 6

Also at Kiwanis Field, visiting Scarborough improved to 5-0, tying the Cambridge Lions Red for the top record in the tyke division, with a victory over Niagara, 2-3.

Isaiah Benjamin scored the lone touchdown for the Generals.

This Saturday’s schedule has Niagara hosting the Cambridge Lions Gold in the 10 a.m. game at Kiwanis Field.