Man injured trying to stop car thief

A man was injured Sunday while trying to stop his car from being stolen from a St. Catharines parking lot.

Niagara Regional Police said the incident occurred at about 3:10 p.m. when an unknown man entered a car left running at Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie and began driving away.

Police said the vehicle owner sustained minor injuries while confronting the man who was stealing his car. The thief also side-swiped another vehicle as he was fleeing.

The car owner was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The stolen vehicle is a grey 2012 Toyota Camry with licence plate No. CCZT723.

Although the vehicle has not been recovered, police said it has been observed in Niagara Falls and Welland.

If this vehicle is located by a member of the public, police are requesting that they call 911 immediately but make no attempts to follow it or confront the driver. Anyone with information is also asked by police to call detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 4286.