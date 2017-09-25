FILM HOUSE: Django: Playing blues for the Roma

It’s difficult to pin down what kind of a film Django is.

The latest feature booked for five screenings at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre’s Film House begins its run this Friday and is about as enigmatic as the life of the artist it depicts.

Based on the trials of legendary ‘gypsy’ guitarist Django Reinhardt, the film could be described a biopic though it wavers far from a factual telling and focuses tightly on a brief period of Reinhardt’s life during the Second World War.

It could be a musical as the film is loaded with fantastic scenes of Reinhardt performing with his famous Quintette du Hot Club de France (the music is masterly performed by the Rosenberg Trio). However, the requisite surrealism of the musical is missing. No one in this film ‘breaks into song.’ Rather, as Reinhardt’s life was devoted to playing music, any depiction of it requires scenes of frantic fretwork and nimble picking. It’s what he did.

Django could also be described as a politicized film with an agenda that uses the musician’s life to reflect on the plight of refugees and the tragedies that befall those caught between the rivalling objectives of countries. It’s probably best to consider Django as a blend of all of these modes.

This is fitting, for Reinhardt was the embodiment of many things. He was a streetwise hustler and gambler who became an internationally known legend in his own brief lifetime, a survivor who overcame a disabled hand to be known as Three-Fingered Lightning and an illiterate who transcended language through his music.

Reinhardt was born Romani, a member of a nomadic group who have travelled the European continent for what’s believed to be some thousand years. During the Second World War, half the estimated population of the Roma were systematically exterminated by the Nazis. Reinhardt was uniquely protected from the escalating terror because the style of jazz he created was loved by everyone, including the Germans.

French director Étienne Comar uses this backdrop to explore how compromise becomes contradiction in the face of moral dilemma.

Some of the film’s most interesting moments are its depiction of how Nazism was normalized in occupied France. German soldiers in full uniform pack theatres alongside civilian admirers of Reinhardt’s music. The audience takes in the performance, feet tapping and heads nodding to the infectious rhythm, under signs that forbid dancing.

There are also absurd scenes of German officers attempting to sanitize Reinhardt’s music of its perceived degeneracy by laying out parameters for performance. “Privilege major harmonic scales. No Blues. Breaks are forbidden … No more than five per cent syncopation,” Reinhardt and his band are told in advance of playing in one scene.

Other than the music, that seems as innovative, fresh and energetic as it was when Reinhardt originally pioneered it, perhaps what will endure with audiences longest after seeing this film is the vulnerability of the Roma and of the world’s many refugees.

Human rights are proclaimed to be universal but any guarantee most of us have of holding those rights is membership in a nation state that’s pledged to provide them. Outside of that, the world is a place fraught with danger and great injustice.

The Roma are emblematic of this. As the EU wrestles with the migration of people through its borders it is still politically acceptable to publicly malign the Roma and their placement on the social and economic fringe of society continues to be institutionally sanctioned.

Django reminds that much has remained unchanged in the 70 years since the setting of the film. In this sense, Django is very much a film for our times.

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Detroit: Tuesday 7 p.m., Thursday 7 p.m.

Around the World in 50 Concerts: Wednesday 7 p.m.

Django: Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m.

Brigsby Bear: Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Mune: Guardian of the Moon: Friday 4 p.m.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World: Sunday 7 p.m.

Tickets: $7 members, $9 general

Online: FirstOntarioPAC.ca