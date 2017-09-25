It’s not known whether Chris Disher threw a game, or even picked up a ball over the summer, since the end of the last Niagara 5-Pin Mixed Pro League season.

If Disher didn’t, it certainly didn’t take long for him to get into mid-season form.

He put together his second consecutive solid week on the lanes, firing a masterful 806 (223, 371, 212) to spark the Town Criers to a 3-0 pasting of the Canucks.

Disher had help from John Wendel’s excellent 756 (301, 277) and Sara Kennedy’s 736 (241, 289).

Rob MacDonald posted the best individual effort of the evening, leading the Canucks response with a sizzling 824 (244, 278, 302) while being backed up by Rob Fisher’s 770 (293, 216, 261) and Jordan Terry who checked in with an even 700 (242, 264).

In the evening’s closest match, decided by a mere 32 pins, the Pepperonis edged the Lakeside Electrical Lightning 2-1.

The Pepperonis were led by Brian McFarlane’s solid 795 (300, 303) and were pushed along by Matt Vendettelli’s 753 (325, 235) and Mickey Pikor’s 660 (224, 226).

The Lightning’s reply was sparked by Dave Pendlebury’s steady 773 (236, 265, 272) and he was backed up by Tyler Wendel’s 740 (321, 211) and Jeff Stevens who added 730 (217, 316).

In another close match, this one decided by only 36 pins, the Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers nudged the Wine Place Whiners 2-1.

Chantal Papineau paced the winners with 735 (221, 243, 271) while getting help from Jason Pendlebury’s 697 (267, 241) and Joanne Durocher’s 651 (238, 225).

The Whiners fought back with Matt Kowalyk’s 716 (243, 232, 241) and Valerie Vallee’s 692 (305, 206).

In the evening’s final match, the Host Pub & Grill Half Pints took two of three from the Ravens.

Welland Sports Wall of Famer Tim Dixon stayed on top of his game, leading the way for the Half Pints with a solid 749 (316, 208, 225) while being followed closely by Shawn Pellizari’s 726 (260, 236, 230).

The Ravens replied with P.J. Cole’s 698 (263, 287) and Paul Asselin’s 684 (251, 253).