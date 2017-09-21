Man injured in St. Catharines shooting

A man was seriously injured after being shot in St. Catharines, Wednesday evening.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to reports of gunshots at the Tremont Apartments parking lot, near the intersection of Tremont Drive and Glendale Ave. at about 8:10 p.m., and located a man suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was later airlifted to an out-of-region hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 4233.