Missing Canadian Forces officer Capt. Tim Bowman has been identified as the individual found in the St. Lawrence River on Sept. 13. He was 36.

“The members of 1 Wing Headquarters and the tactical helicopter community are deeply affected by the tragic death of one of our own,” Lt.-Col. Wesley Cunningham, commanding officer of 1 Wing Headquarters, said in a news release. “Capt. Bowman was an enthusiastic airman, colleague, friend, and father who will be sorely missed by both his immediate and military families.

“He was a professional who was driven to succeed. As an accomplished pilot and athlete with a passion for sailing, he was always ready to provide encouragement and advice to those who asked.”

A family statement written by Bowman's wife says they are devastated by the news and were hopeful for his return.

“While this period has been very difficult for all of us, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from those near and far,” the statement reads.

“Tim will be missed dearly by family and friends. We will draw comfort from the many wonderful memories with him.”

Bowman's wife writes the family – including their children, his parents and brother and sister – still do not fully understand the circumstances of his death and are awaiting the results of the Ontario Provincial Police's investigation. OPP say in a release that no foul play is suspected in Bowman's death. It is standard procedure to convene a board of inquiry into the death of any serving member of the CF, said Cunningham.

The family is asking for privacy during this time.

Emergency services were called the St. Lawrence River between the islands at approximately 9:30 a.m. by a boater who had spotted the body. He was recovered a short time later by the OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard.

An assisting officer has been assigned to Bowman's family. Cunningham says it's the officer's job to support the family and to ensure that they are aware of the services and benefits available to them. The family and members of the Headquarters are being supported by the CF chaplaincy and base social workers.

Bowman was a pilot by trade and joined the Canadian Forces in June 2000 through the regular officer training plan and attended the Royal Military College of Canada. Originally from St. Catharines, he served a tour in Afghanistan.

Bowman had been missing since August 26 when the Military Police issued a statement hoping to find him.

