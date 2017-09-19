Cross country and women’s soccer topped the class at Niagara College when the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) announced National Scholar Award winners for the 2016-17 season.

A record 42 student athletes at the region’s community college, including eight each on the cross country and women’s soccer teams, were recognized for achieving an average of at least 80 per cent in their academic studies.

“This is a fantastic accomplishment by 42 outstanding members of the Niagara Knights family,” athletics and recreation director Matthew Davies said. “These individuals are a testament to our high-performance culture, and they epitomize what it meas to be a student athlete.

“We are incredibly proud of their ability to achieve academic excellence, while representing our institution on their field of play.”

One in three student athletes at Niagara finished the past year averaging 80 per cent or better in the classroom.

Previous high for National Scholar Award recipients at the college was set in 2015-16 when 34 students made the CCAA’s equivalent of the dean’s list.

Among notable recipients was Lorelle Weavers, the Ontario gold medallist in women’s golf who won the award for the third year in a row.

Women’s basketball and men’s soccer each contributed six recipients to the list, while women’s volleyball, four; curling, golf, three apiece; men’s basketball and men’s volleyball, two each; also were represented in the academic winners circle once the final marks came in.

Following are National Scholar Award winners from Niagara College listed by their sports:

Basketball, men’s: Lequan Cseri-Hylton, Payam Saboni

Basketball, women’s: Courtney McPherson, Brooke-Lyn Murdoch, Emily Naccarato, Xuan Nguyen-Marshall, Marina Painco, Breanne Vande Ven.

Cross country: Kimberly Alcock, Kayla Amorim, Kailtyn Bishop, Malachi Clark, Annie Jones, Gavin Martin, Brittany Moore.

Curling: Christopher Reilly, Courtney Smith

Golf: Benjamin Kenel, Logan Lammerant, Lorelle Weavers.

Soccer, men's: Michael Dagg, Alex Latham, Hayden Price, Francesco Scerbo, Michael Serianni, Branden Taylor.

Soccer, women’s: Rachel Bennett, Marina DiFrancesco, Morgan German, Shannon Halliday, Bethany Langendoen, Alexandra Pasco, Jessica Pychel, Amanda Sarabando, Hope Vos

Volleyball, men’s: Jacob Williamson, Jonathan Wismer.

Volleyball, women’s: Samantha Bailey, Amy Bultje, Linnea Davis, Rachel Rivers.

Weavers also competed on the curling team, and Boyce ran cross country.

The awards will be presented at a brunch Saturday, Nov. 4, at Holiday Inn Suites and Conference Centre in St. Catharines.