Soccer players once again were the top kicks when the time came to select Niagara College athletes of the week.

Holy Cross graduate Jordi Amores, in his fourth season patrolling the midfield for the Knights, never took a minute off as Niagara blanked the Mohawk Mountaineers, 2-0; at home; and doubled the St. Clair Saints, 4-2; on the road.

The Niagara native and business major scored a goal in each game as the Knights improved their record to 2-1.

“Jordi is a durable, steady and skillful player who wants to run the show, and we are comfortable with him in that role,” head coach Frank Chellis said.

“He has a quiet enthusiasm about him that slowly creeps its way onto teammates.”

Notre Dame alum Ashley Bruzzese, Niagara’s top female athlete for the week ending Sunday, was a bright spot for the Knights in heartbreaking losses to Mohawk, 2-0; and St. Clair, 2-1.

“Ashley was outstanding for us playing the left fullback position,” head coach Rob Lalama said in praising the play of the rookie.

“She played extremely well defensively, anticipated and broke up opposing attacks, then created Niagara attacks on the transition.”

The Welland native is enroled in the early childhood education program at the region’s community college.

A tale of two teams

Last week was the best of times, and the worst of times, for soccer at Niagara College.

While the men improved to 2-1, the women have yet to find the win column starting the season 0-3.

Head coach Frank DeChellis’ Knights followed up a 2-0 victory over the Mohawk Mountaineers with a 4-2 domination of the St. Clair Saints, the fifth-ranked team in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA).

After Niagara jumped out to a 4-0 lead – on goals from Jori Amores, Holy Cross; Marc-Andre Boucher, A.N. Myer; Draven Stokes, Milton; and Alex Latham, Welland Centennial – DeChellis began resting his starters and giving the bench some playing time.

“We become deeper every time a player comes off the bench and does well,” DeChellis said. “We are slowly working toward identifying three players for each position and three positions for each player.”

Amores and Boucher found the back of the Mohawk net with Sam Robson earning the shutout.

Lalama, in his first season coaching the women’s team, said the team played well in Sunday’s loss to St. Clair in Windsor.

“We battled but were unlucky,” he said. “This team is better than its record and we have seven remaining games and the playoffs left to prove it.”

Both teams return to pitch Saturday in Sarnia where the women face the 0-2 Lambton Lions at 1 p.m. and the men play Lambton, 0-2; starting at 3 p.m.