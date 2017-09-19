The Hands that Feed Us is series of Eating Niagara that profiles a seasonal agricultural worker once a month. This is Part 7 of the series.

There’s an art to picking peaches.

It goes beyond using gentle hands and not dropping the tender fruit once it’s in your clutches.

The real trick is to not get any peach fuzz on you when rifling through the branches looking for the ripest of the bunch. The defining characteristic of Niagara’s flagship fruit can irritate skin. And if you give in and scratch, it only gets worse.

Peter Norville knows well the itch and sting of the peach fuzz rash. The seasonal agricultural worker who’s come from St. Lucy, Barbados, to work at a Niagara-on-the-Lake fruit orchard for 24 years doesn’t tempt fate or fuzz during peach season. He wears long sleeves and pants to avoid getting the fine hairs on him.

But he’ll still take harvesting peaches in summer over thinning them in spring when the immature fruit is thick with fuzz like a fur coat. Many workers wear a bandana over their face to avoid breathing in the stuff that makes a peach a peach, and makes lungs hurt.

They also gave thanks for the rainy summer, even as locals grumbled about it. It kept the fuzz down in the orchard, and made wearing long sleeves and pants more bearable in July and August.

Still, Norville, 55, always prefers harvesting other fruits.

“The nectarines don’t irritate because they don’t have a lot of fuzz,” he said.

Grapes are a cinch in comparison to peaches, too.

“It’s a great experience cutting grapes off,” Norville said. “You get them in bunches and put them in a box. There’s no fuzz to worry about.”

Or ladders. Someone always falls off a ladder during peach season, he said. And just as quickly as it happens, they climb back up again, pushing through any pain or embarrassment.

There’s a paycheque to be earned, after all. Norville doesn’t have a wife and children relying on him like so many of his co-workers. But he has himself to look out for, and retirement is on the horizon.

Working eight months of the year in Canada helps Norville temper the ups and downs of the construction jobs he does back home. New houses, offices or hotels — Norville has built them all.

“Sometimes the construction industry is booming and I get lots of work,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s just dead.”

Norville is good with his money. He’s a saver. That’s why he works all year, even though his earnings in Canada could carry him through winter in Barbados.

As such, he’s a bit of a financial advisor for the younger men on the farm who can get carried away with the relative wealth they earn here compared to back home.

Seasonal agricultural workers must be paid at least minimum wage, which is currently $11.40 an hour. Some farms pay more to reward and keep good help.

“You don’t want to be spending your savings,” he said. “If you do some work back home, you keep your savings, and you save your bank account.”

One of Norville’s protégés is his nephew, Tristan, who’s come to Canada for seven years. Norville likes having family here, but work takes precedence. He worried how his future as a migrant worker would play out if Tristan wasn’t up to the 11-hour work days crews can put in at the height of the season.

“It can work both ways,” he explained. “If you have a person willing to listen to you and willing to learn, it’s easy.”

As one of the elder statesmen on the farm, Norville helps keep everyone in line in the orchard. He respects his boss — a feeling that’s mutual — so he doesn’t want to let him down.

“(My boss) always looks out for your best interests. He goes all out to look that he has work for you. He tries to work it so you get decent pay. When you get a person like that who looks out for your interests, you look out for theirs, too.”

If Norville splurges on anything, it’s dry goods to send home. On the early September night we met, prime real estate in the small bungalow he shares with five co-workers was taken up by large, blue plastic barrels with names and addresses scrawled on them. They’re being filled with sacks of rice, beans, canned goods, cooking oil, flour and electronics to ship home while Norville and the others ship out to eastern Ontario to harvest apples and finish their stints in Canada.

“We try to pack a lot of food stuff. You buy stuff that’s expensive back home but cheaper here,” he explained.

Norville pays customs on his purchases and has to ensure someone can meet the container when it arrives in Barbados. Otherwise, he’ll have to pay for storage, and that’s money he’d rather save.

By October, he’ll be back home using its contents, reaping the benefits of another season in Canada, and hoping for another to come.

“As long as the Lord gives me strength and I have the urge, and my body is up to it — for as long as I can come, I’ll come.”

— Tiffany Mayer is the author of Niagara Food: A Flavourful History of the Peninsula’s Bounty. She blogs about food and farming at timeforgrub.com. Follow her on Twitter @eatingniagara.