Environmental assessment for Atlas lands

A vacant piece of property in Welland’s downtown core, identified as a potential site for a new fire hall headquarters and emergency services training centre, will undergo a Phase 2 environmental site assessment and risk assessment.



Welland city staff recommend St. Catharines-based GHD be hired to carry the site assessment on 400 East Main St. at a cost of nearly $100,000.



A report, to come to council Tuesday, from economic development researcher Nicolas Aiello also recommends the city seek funding from the Federal of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund to assist with the cost.



The property, bordered by East Main Street to the south, Ross Street to the west and Patterson Avenue to the east, is eight acres in size and was formerly-owned by Atlas Steel.



A Phase 1 environmental site assessment has already been carried out on the site, which is considered brownfield land.



“The redevelopment of this brownfield site also supports the continued revitalization of the city’s downtown core including the new $12.7 million Provincial Offences Court that is near completion …,” the report says.



The environmental assessment will determine the location and concentration of any contaminants on the property and will look at historical data as well.



Aiello’s report says GHD is a highly-recognized consulting firm in the region with a team of experts that can carry out the work, and that is has conducted assessments of Atlas properties in the past.