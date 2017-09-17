You likely won’t find a more down-to-earth, humble, well-spoken Niagara IceDog this season than Matthew Philip.

And you likely won’t find a more motivated one either.

Philip’s rookie season with the Ontario Hockey League team was cut short when he broke his left collarbone in a 2-1 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Jan. 21.

Ironically enough, Philip was named third star that game.

The Ilderton, Ont., native finished the 2016-17 campaign with a very respectable 11 goals and 21 points, to go along with a plus-2 rating, in 45 games.

What made Philip’s injury even tougher to take was the fact it was his NHL draft year, and he was on the radar of a number of teams.

Despite missing the final 23 games of the regular season, and four in the playoffs, and going undrafted, the Arizona Coyotes saw something they liked in the 5-foot-11, 175-pound centre.

Philip was invited to the Coyotes development camp, and performed so well there that he received an invitation to the team’s rookie camp.

“After the season ended I was pretty shaken up from the injury, and really disappointed that I missed the playoffs,” said the 18-year-old who is taking two classes at Governor Simcoe Secondary School this semester to finish his high school education.

“I worked my butt off over the summer to get back (healthy) and I heard that I was invited to Arizona’s development camp a couple of weeks before the (NHL) draft.

“I had my hopes up pretty good, but the draft went by.

“I still worked hard, got to camp, and had a really good showing. They (Coyotes) were very surprised on how I came back from my injury, and invited me back to rookie camp.”

He said Arizona was happy with his performance at the camps.

“They said they were going to keep an eye on me, but now I’m happy to be back with Niagara.”

Philip knows he can re-enter next year’s NHL draft and with another successful — most importantly, healthy — season under his belt with the IceDogs, he’s extra motivated.

“Teams were skeptical if I was OK and now I want to show that these guys were wrong.

“There was a big jump from minor midget to the OHL, and there’s an even bigger jump to the NHL.”

IceDogs head coach Billy Burke has been impressed with Philip’s second training camp with the team and is expecting big things this season.

“He was our second-line centre as a first-year guy, and would have scored 20 goals for sure if he didn’t get hurt,” Burke said. “He was on the NHL radar, and I’m sure if he would have stayed healthy he would have been drafted.”

Burke said Philip worked hard during the summer and it shows.

“You never would have thought he was out for six months the way he’s played at camp,” the coach said. “He’s definitely in our top-six (forwards) and a go to guy for us. He’ll definitely play all of our special teams.

“He’s a smart player who can skate, and that’s definitely what we’re trying to build our identity around. He definitely fits our mould.”

Burke is quick to mention, and praise, Philip’s positive approach off the ice.

“He has no ego. When he was out last year he helped load the bus all the time,” Burke said. “He could have easily gone home and been out of sight out of mind but he wasn’t.

“He’s a great team guy, and a player who the guys gravitate to. He’s a leader.”

Philip scored in the Dogs preseason finale, a 5-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers on the road Saturday afternoon.

Ondrej Machala, Philip Tomasino, Andrew Somerville and Kyle Langdon also scored for the IceDogs, who outshot their hosts 30-29.

Niagara finished 0-for-3 on the power play; Kitchener, 2-for-9.

’Dog Biscuits: Machala led the IceDogs in scoring over the preseason with three goals and two assists in four games ... Burke is hoping to have Ben Jones (Vegas Golden Knights), Kiril Maksimov (Edmonton Oilers) and Oliver Castleman (Detroit Red Wings) back from their respective NHL camps and here for the regular season.