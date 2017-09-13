Organized crime reporter kicks off authors series

Prolific author and organized crime reporter Peter Edwards will kick off the 24th season of The Canadian Authors Series later this month in Port Colborne as he presents his book, Bad Blood, says series head Elizabeth Madronich.



Madronich says Edwards will be followed by award-winning television and radio journalist and author Carol Off; Juno award-winning musician Tom Wilson; Canadian politician, lawyer, businessman, author, and former NHL goaltender Ken Dryden; and producer and anchor of Bloomberg North on Bloomberg TV Canada Amanda Lang.



Edwards will take to the stage at Roselawn Centre on Thursday September 28 and talk about the bestselling Bad Blood, which has been made into a television series - inspired by the Canadian true-crime story of reputed mafia boss, Vito Rizzuto - of the same name.



The Toronto Star reporter has 16 books to his name, including Hard Road: Bernie Guindon and the Reign of the Satan's Choice Motorcycle Club; The Bandido Masscre; Night Justice; and One Dead Indian.



Carol Off, who has been a host of CBC Radio's As It Happens since 2006, comes to Port Colborne on Thursday, Oct. 26. She is an award winning television and radio journalist and author



Off is also a documentary reporter for The National, where she produced seven award-winning documentaries. She’s won numerous awards for television and radio work, among them: a Gemini; two gold medals at the New York Festival of Television; and several awards and citations from the Columbia Television awards.



Juno award winning musician - his bands include Junkhouse and Blackie and the Rodeo Kings - songwriter, artist and author Tom Wilson will share the story of his life, which is chronicled in his memoir Beautiful Scars: Steeltown Secrets, Mohawk Skywalkers and the Road Home.



Wilson, whose songs have been performed by artists from Colin James to Billy Ray Cyrus, takes the stage on Thursday, Nov. 30 and will be the last author for the first-half of the season.



On Thursday, February 22, Ken Dryden, the Canadian politician, lawyer, businessman, author, and former NHL goaltender, will kick off the second half of the authors series 24th season.



Dryden, a Hockey Hall of Fame member, was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players in history in January of this year.



Amanda Lang, bestselling author of The Power of Why and an award-winning business journalist is at Roswlawn Thursday, March 29 and will talk about her book How What We Avoid Is What We Need, where she examines a cross-section of people from top athletes to couch potatoes and the different ways in which they cope with discomfort and change.



Lang, producer and anchor of Bloomberg North on Bloomberg TV Canada, was also CBC’s senior business correspondent reporting for The National, as well as anchoring The Lang and O’Leary Exchange, a daily business program.



Madronich says authors for April 26 and May 31 will be announced at a later date.



Each night starts at 7 p.m. with a reception and a live band, followed by the authors presentation at 8 p.m., a question and answer period and a book signing afterwards.



For more information on the series and tickets, visit www.thecanadianauthorsseries.ca or www.facebook.com/ TheCanadianAuthorsSeries. Season’s tickets are still available for $160 and single evening tickets (may be) available for $30, cash only. Reserve tickets by calling 905 788-5345 canadianauthorsseries@gmail.com.