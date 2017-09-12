After exceeding its $3.5-million goal last year and setting a fund-raising record for the St. Catharines and District United Way, the organization is upping the ante this year.

The organization launched its campaign Tuesday with its annual campaign kickoff breakfast at the Holiday Inn Parkway Convention Centre in St. Catharines, setting its fundraising goal at $3.525 million.

It’s the largest campaign target yet for the organization that supports more than 70 programs, providing services in St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake and west Niagara to assist the most vulnerable people in the communities. But after raising $3.517 million last year, the agency’s executive director Frances Hallworth is confident the goal is attainable.

“United Way works very hard at trying to find where the greatest needs are in the communiity, and our volunteers work very hard at raising the funds and secondly at making decisions on where to allocate them,” Hallworth said in an interview.

“That’s a very difficult job, because our requests are three times what we have.”

In a media release, 2017 campaign chair Sean Simpson said the record goal is necessary to meet the growing needs in the communities the United Way serves.

“Every year we are faced with challenges, but with the support of our incredible volunteers and the generosity of our donors, I know that we can reach our goal and continue to help the most vulnerable people in our community,” he said. “Our goal is to raise as many dollars as possible to continue to invest in programs that are changing lives.”

Hallworth said the agency has a few initiatives to help them reach their goal.

“We have a potential of two new employee campaigns that we’re working on,” Hallworth said, adding that she can’t identify the companies until the details are finalized.

“We’re optimistic that they’re going to (run the campaigns) ... but getting into the first campaign isn’t as easy as getting into doing your tenth one.”

In addition, the United Way also has three sponsors willing to match funds raised in the community.

Verge Insurance Group has offered to match donations from new donors, matching any amount that is contributed.

“It doesn’t matter what you donate – it could be $25 – it gets matched,” Hallworth said.

The Ontario Paper Thorold Foundation will match new gifts of $1,200 or more during the campaign. And an anonymous donor is sponsoring the Friendship Match for new gifts of $500 to $1,199.

Hallworth attributes the growing success of the annual campaigns to

“I think we are doing a but better on getting our message out into the community on what we do and the impact we’re having,” she said.

The United Way has also been working more closely with businesses and organizations that run employee campaigns, particularly through its Days of Caring program, that invites employees to spend a day helping out a charitable organization.

“When you do a Day of Caring with an organization it certainly engages them more, and people who are engaged opt to give more,” Hallworth said.

Hallworth said funding was approved for several new programs this year, including a Canadian Mental Health Association walk in clinic in St. Catharines, a funding adjustment for Canadian National Institute for the Blind, two new programs being run by Community Living of Grimsby, Lincoln, and West Lincoln including empowerment and abuse prevention training, and recreation and life skills development; funding for Links for Greener Learning, March of Dimes Canada assistive devices, enhanced Positive Living Niagara opioid overdose prevention, Start Me Up Niagara’s reach out services, and West Niagara Palliative Care Services visiting volunteers program.

