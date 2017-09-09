Rain, rain, stay away.

At least until Monday.

Operators of Niagara’s three speedways – two stock car, one motorcycle – hope to wrap up their 2017 racing schedules without a hitch.

In other words, on a dry note.

First to wave the green flag for the traditional farewell to summer is Welland County Speedway, where full-throttle motorcycle action gets underway today at 6 p.m.

Merrittville Speedway gets underway one hour later with qualifying heats, while race time at New Humberstone Speedway is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Welland County Speedway expects a lot of riders in the youth and flat-track classes will take advantage of the chance to race locally one last time this year. Wes Pierce, a lifetime member of the Welland County Motorcycle Club, which has owned and operated the clay racing surface since the track’s inception in 1970, said the Fall Classic has traditionally been a big draw.

“Everyone wants to see one last show.”

Extra-distance races in the Sportsman and Hoosier Stock classes, each of them 50 laps, as well as Southern Ontario Sprints Championship Night highlight tonight’s season-ending program at Merrittville.

Heats and features in Novice Sportsman and the Eataly Foods Pro 4 Triple Truck Challenge Series finale are also on track, weather permitting.

“It’s shaping up to be quite a night, there’s definitely something for everyone in our season finale,” Don Spiece, the Thorold track’s owner, said.

“Whether you like Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Street Stocks or Trucks, some of the best drivers on dirt are coming together for an action-packed night.”

Dylan Westbrook, pace-setter in the Sprint Car feature when the winged warriors visited Merrittville June 24, is among the drivers to watch tonight, as will Shawn Sliter and his nephew Josh, last year’s points champion in the tracks Mod Lites class.

Brad Rouse, the 2017 points champion at Merrittville, leads a top five of James Henry, Darrell Farraway, Matt Farnham and Mark Chiddy heading into the final weekend of the Western Region Sportsman Series.

This year’s Duel on the Dirt Series champion in 8-cylinders won’t be crowned until after tonight’s $1,000-to-win feature at Merrittville, a home track event at Ohsweken and a combined event at Brighton Speedway.

Two-time defending Merrittville and Humberstone champion Dave Bailey, Rob Murray, the 2017 points runner-up at Merrittville; and Ryan Dinning have all visited victory lane so far in the series.

Dylan Llord, the Pro 4 Truck division champion at Humberstone this year, leads Danny Wurster in the truck series.

Today’s show at Merrittville is presented by Cotton Inc. Pits open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 5:30 p.m. with show time set for 7 p.m.

In Port Colborne, the curtain falls on Humberstone’s season Sunday night, but not until the annual Trevor Wilkens Memorial Safecracker is in the books.

The 100-lapper wraps up a three-night, three-track series for Sportsman racers. Action starts Friday night at Ransomsville Speedway with Merrittville the place to be the following night.

Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pro 4 Trucks and Vintage Cars also will be racing at Humberstone, with Late Models taking the night off. Gates open at 4:30 p.m, in the pits, 5 p.m. in the grandstands and race time is set for 6:30 p.m.

