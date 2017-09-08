Grow-op on residents' agenda

Wainfleet needs new municipal licensing and bylaw policies in place to deal with medical marijuana grow-ops, Wilford Road residents will tell council this coming Tuesday.



Graeme Ross will appear before township council on behalf of residents on Wilford Road, east of Regional Road 24, to speak about a proposed medical marijuana grow-op at 61770 Wilford Rd., the site of the former Railway Gardens Greenhouses.



Residents had appeared before council at its last meeting to talk about the proposed medical grow-op, but Ross says they wanted another appearance in light of a recent raid on the facility, which is not yet licensed.



The Niagara Regional Police guns, gangs and grows unit and special investigative services unit executed a search warrant on the greenhouse and home on the property on August 31 after an investigation.



Two men - one from Scarborough and another from North York - were arrested inside the greenhouse and charged with production of a Schedule II substance and possession of a Schedule II substance, after police found 668 plants in various stages of growth.



Police say the facility is not licensed by Health Canada to possess or produce marijuana.



Ross, who lives close to the former greenhouse, says to his understanding the Health Canada doesn’t have to inform the public or township whether a medical marijuana grow-op licence has been applied for or granted.



“I recognize this is a greenhouse, but it’s not a contained facility as are major commercial medical marijuana grow-ops. If this facility were licensed, we’d still have concerns …”



He says the fact the township and police would have virtually no ability to inspect the grow-op unless there was a criminal investigation, leaves residents concerned.



In the presentation to be made Tuesday, it says it’s imperative council create a municipal licensing policy.



“If we had a municipal licensing policy already in place, the issue we now face with this facility re-establishing its production would not exist, as part of the new municipal licensing should include a zero tolerance for offences and non-compliance,” it says. “Once a license is issued it will be even harder for council and authorities to have access to the facility to assess what is happening inside. Not to mention once again putting our neighborhood at risk.”