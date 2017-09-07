Saturday, Sept. 9 is a busy day for lovers of libraries and reading all over town! The Friends of the Fort Erie Public Library will be at the Farmers’ Market in Ridgeway during the morning, with information and handouts about all the great things going on this fall. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Adult Literacy Council of Greater Fort Erie will have volunteers at the Centennial branch of the library, with a free book giveaway for kids and information about their many programs and services.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, lovers of classic rock — and specifically, of the Beatles — are invited to be at the Centennial branch at 1 p.m., to experience the Beatles and their music of the 1960’s in an hourlong multimedia presentation. Aaron Krerowicz, a Beatles scholar, will offer history and musical analysis, audio clips, interview excerpts and more covering their work from the visits to Hamburg, Germany through Abbey Road. Krerowicz wrote his PhD. thesis and has written four books on the Beatles. A search for the Beatles in the library collection turns up over a dozen titles on CD, and nearly as many books. You may enjoy Philip Norman’s recent biography of Sir Paul McCartney or Jerry Levitan’s I Met the Walrus, about his interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Toronto in 1969, when Levitan was just a schoolboy. The Beatles: the true beginnings is a picture history of the early years by Pete and Rory Best. More music is available on Freegal and Hoopla, two music download apps offered on the library’s website, www.fepl.ca. There are DVDs, too, including A Hard Day’s Night, Eight Days a Week, and Across the Universe. Ask at any branch or place a hold online for any of the Beatles items in our collection.

There are two movie screenings at the library during the week ahead. The Lion King will be shown at the Centennial branch on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9, for fans of the classic Disney story. Force of Nature, a documentary portrait of Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki, is offered at the Crystal Ridge branch on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. This film, featuring Suzuki and Anne-Marie MacDonald, won the People`s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival when it premiered in 2010.

A new season of storytimes for pre-schoolers begins on Sept. 12 at the Centennial branch and Sept. 13 at Crystal Ridge. Stories for 2s and 3s are drop-in sessions for little ones from 18 months to five years of age, with lots of reading, talking, singing and playing, all skills that help children get ready to read.

Another library program that starts up on Tuesday is the Mom`s Workout, a women’s support group that provides free, child-friendly workouts for women at all fitness levels. Mom’s Workout begins at 6:30 p.m.

You can also ask about the Friends of the Library, a volunteer group of adults that meet to support the library with fundraising and advocacy.

There’s knitting, too, for teens and adults at the Centennial branch on Tuesday evenings, and on Thursday evenings at the Crystal Ridge branch for ages 10 to 15.

Visit the library for fun and learning for all ages.

Amy Roebuck is the community services coordinator at the Fort Erie Public Library.