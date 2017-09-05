Ryan Hickey scored a career-high four tries and the Brock Badgers opened the men’s university rugby regular season with a 49-12 victory over the visiting Waterloo Warriors.

Brock jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in Sunday afternoon’s game at Alumni Field with a try from Chris Gladney and convert from Spencer Karn.

Brock was called for two penalities, but Waterloo was kept off the scoreboard with penalty kick attemps from Mitch Voralek from 30 and 40 yards out going wide right and wide left, respectively.

Hickey pounded in three tries in a row and Karn connected on all three converts to put the Badgers up 28-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Brock’s Nabeel Imtiaz used his speed to score his first try of the season just 30 seconds into the second half and Karn nailed the convert to inflate the cushion for the home side to 35-0.

Waterloo took advantage of yellow cards against Wade Little and Imtiaz scoring two tries to narrow the deficit to 35-12.

Tries from Hickey and Zach Zorbas rounded out the scoring with Karn finishing the game 7-for-7 in extra points.

League play for the Badgers resumes Saturday in Kingston with a 3 p.m. start against the Royal Military College Paladins.

Brock’s dominating performance in the men’s game wrapped up a winning weekend for the Badgers on the rugby pitch.

In women’s action Saturday in Waterloo, it was all-Brock all the time as the Badgers blanked the host Warriors 82-0.

Jenna Rainville led Brock’s offence with 20 points adding four tries while Taylour Hurd contributed with 14 points collecting two tries and two converts.

Kelsey Smith and Lauren Wilks both added two tries each with single tries going to Danielle Hammith, Alanna Mercer, Amarije Barnes and Sara Shaw.

Meagan Hart recorded three converts while Taylor Knezevich rounded out the scoring with a single convert.

The Brock women host the Trent Excalibur Saturday at Alumni Field. Game time is 3 p.m.

Badgers 0-1-1 in soccer

Damon Johnson’s game-tying goal five minutes into injury time gave the Windsor Lancers a 2-2 tie with the Brock Badgers in men’s university soccer Sunday.

Alejandro Puentes, with an unassisted goal 33 minutes into the game; and Alexander Makubuya, on a pass from Liam Wilson at the 90-minute mark; accounted for the Brock scoring as the Badgers improved to 2-0-1.

Celso Carapau put Windsor, 0-3-1, on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal at the 37-minute mark.

The Brock women surrendered two goals late in the second half in a 3-1 loss to the Lancers that dropped their record to 0-1-2.

Kinley Wilson found the back of the net for the Badgers at the 65-minute mark and Brock goalkeeper Marilena Spagnolo stopped nine of 12 shots.

Next up for the Badgers is a doubleheader Friday on the road against the Guelph Gryphons. Women’s action kicks off at 6 p.m. with the men taking the pitch at 8:15 p.m.

Both Guelph teams are 3-0-1.