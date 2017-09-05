ADOPT A PET: Rumour needs a new home

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 10 kilograms or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email clinic@lchs.ca or by phone 905-682-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Ebony: female, domestic shorthair, two years old

Pho: female, domestic shorthair, six years old

Emma: male, domestic shorthair, seven months old

Otis: male, domestic shorthair, two months old

Rumour: female, domestic shorthair, three months old

Pudge: male, domestic shorthair, three months old

Washington: male, domestic shorthair, three months old

Carly: female, domestic shorthair, four years old

Mimi: female, domestic medium hair, six years old

Dogs

Pelham: male, Labrador mix, three years old

Rocky: male, poodle mix, nine years old

Other

Aragon: dwarf rabbit, male, eight months old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, 10 months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: two years old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home

Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate

Various: 16 assorted kittens, nine to 14 weeks old, mostly short hair, variety of colours