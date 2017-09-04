SAR crews rescue three on Lake Erie

Search and rescue crews from the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and Canadian Coast Guard rescued three people from the waters of Lake Erie west of Port Colborne Saturday after their boat capsized.

Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue (POCOMAR) unit members and a SAR crew from the Private Robertson V.C., currently docked on West Street, responded to the call.

The two crews worked together, and POCOMAR members were able to assist the people and tow the vessel safely back to shore.

It was the 25th call of the 2017 boating season for POCOMAR, an all-volunteer unit based at Sugarloaf Harbour Marina.

POCOMAR’s commander Norm Dashwood saidLake Erie is a shallow lake, which can cause the conditions on the water to change in a very short amount of time. Boaters need to be very aware of the weather forecast and plan accordingly, he said.