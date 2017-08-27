Volunteer robbed at race track

A volunteer who was selling tickets for a youth charity was robbed at Merrittville Speedway in Thorold, Saturday night.

Niagara Regional Police say the woman, who was at the speedway selling 50/50 draw tickets, was walking through the parking lot as the races were underway at about 9 p.m., when she was approached from behind and robbed of the proceeds of the ticket sales.

The woman was not injured, and the suspect fled the area on foot through the parking lot.

Although a search of the area was conducted, the suspect could not be located.

Police believe there may have been people in the parking lot at the time, unaware that a crime was taking place.

They're asking any witnesses or people with information about the incident to call 905-688 4111, ext. 3300.