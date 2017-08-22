Dead baby's family sues FACS Niagara

The family of deceased baby Kody Smart has launched a $750,000 lawsuit against Family and Children's Services Niagara after it gave custody of the child to his grandfather — convicted child abuser Brian Matthews.

Kody died a little more than two months later — on July 26, 2015 — a day after sustaining head injuries at Matthews’ Thorold home.

Kody’s parents, Brett Matthews Smart and Evelyn Salt; paternal grandmother Pamela York and her husband, Chris York; and maternal grandmother Georgette Salt are seeking $150,000 each in damages under the Family Law Act “to compensate for the loss of guidance, care and companionship” resulting from Kody’s death, stated their lawyer Loretta Merritt in a lawsuit filed last week in Toronto.

Brian Matthews, 39, will go on trial this fall on a charge of manslaughter.

Although the Niagara children’s aid society, known as Family and Children’s Services (FACS), knew that Brian Matthews was convicted of abusing his son, Brett, when he was six months old in 1995, the agency placed Kody in the grandfather’s care in May 2015, the lawsuit alleged.

“The FACS failed to ensure that the Matthews (Brian and wife Jacqueline) were suitable caregivers,” stated the claim. “The FACS had files indicating that the Matthews’ home presented a clear and present danger to Kody and they were not suitable to act as parents or provide him care.

“As a direct result of the FACS’ failures … Kody was placed in the care of Brian and his wife Jacqueline Matthews, where Kody sustained injuries resulting in his death. The FACS apprehended Kody from Brett Matthews Smart and Evelyn Salt’s home based on false allegations against Brett,” the lawsuit alleged.

None of the allegations raised in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

“We are aware of the lawsuit but we can’t discuss the matter because it’s before the courts,” said Ann Godfrey, director of communications for FACS.

Step-grandfather Chris York said in an interview that no amount of money will ever bring back the child.

“I’m bringing this lawsuit to achieve the goal of getting public oversight of this agency,” said York, 44. “Without that change, there will be more Kody Smart and Jeffrey Baldwin tragedies.”

Baldwin, 5, died of starvation and abuse in 2002 at the hands of his convicted abusive grandparents, now serving life sentences for murder. The Toronto grandparents were awarded custody by the CCAS, which never checked its files.