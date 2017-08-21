Partial eclipse draws hundreds of spectators
Silas Agate, 5, peaks through a telescope to see the eclipse, with his mother Katie, Monday. ALLAN BENNER Standard Staff
Hundreds of St. Catharines area residents turned their gaze to the sky, for a glimpse of a partial eclipse, Monday.
Members of the Niagara Centre chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada gathered at Joe McCaffery Sports Park on Vansickle Road to give hundreds of people a peak at the moon's passage across the sun, using telescopes equipped with filters to protect the eyes of the local stargazers.
The eclipse, which took place from about 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., obscured about 75 per cent of the sun's surface.
More to come ...