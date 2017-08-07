Facer Fest a European feast

For a while, it seemed like Greg Gospodarek was going to live up to his “ringer” status as he devoured perogy after perogy.

But in the end, it was the “sleeper” councillor, Mike Britton, who took Monday’s Facer Fest contest to see how many perogy could be consumed in four minutes.

It was a tough competition that saw St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik gripe that he got a jalapeno one on his first bite.

Gospodarek, from Niagara-on-the-Lake, said he didn’t need any preparation before the competition.

“My preparation is that I eat perogies all the time.”

Neither Gospodarek nor Britton, who ate 18, were even close to the Canadian record of 105 in four minutes.

Festival chairman Henry Ostaszewicz said he couldn’t find a free piece of pavement as visitors filled Facer Street buying food and stopping to chat with friends from long ago.

“The parking lots are full, the weather’s holding out and we couldn’t ask for a better crowd.”

For a few hours at least, before a brief rain came, Facer Street was alive with the atmosphere of a European family get-together.

All that was missing were some cobblestones and more cafes.

On top of entertainment and contests for crowds, the Polish Society had previous Miss Polonia’s and princesses come out holding their pageant photos. The eldest was Stella Badurska, who was Miss Polonia in 1948.

“A lot of people are bringing back memories, and that’s what this is about,” said Ostaszewicz.

“It lets people relive their memories of when they were children on this street.”

Weather aside, organizers already have a date for next year’s festival: the 6th of August.

Ostaszewicz said plans are to include a mural contest for kids and perhaps add one more stage for entertainment.

“It’s pride of the neighbourhood, people are very happy that we’re doing something to share in that joy, and meet old friends,” he said.

