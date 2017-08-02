Niagara Calendar

Change text size for the story

NIGHT LIFE

BUCHANANS STEAK & SEAFOOD: Dan Kozar, jazz guitar. Aug. 4. 6022 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls (DoubleTree). 905-353-4111, niagarafallsdoubletree.com

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: Memphis Calling, Aug. 4, Soul Cake Trio, Aug. 5. 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

CASA MIA RISTORANTE: Ron Dewberry, Aug. 5, 3518 Portage Rd., Niagara Falls, 905-356-5410

BOSTON PIZZA AMERICANA: Bryce Moore, Aug. 4, 8444 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, 905-356-6253.

MONTY’S RESTAURANT/PUB: Leaky Faucet and the Drips, Aug. 4, 547 Ontario St., St. Catharines. 905-397-7770

DOC MAGILLIGAN’S RESTAURANT & IRISH PUB: Aug. 3, LMT Connection. Aug. 4, Rosevelt. Aug. 5, By Design. 6400 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls

OTHER STUFF

LIFETREE CAFE: Getting Unstuck: Practical Ways to Improve Your Life, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. 2-3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway.

SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER: Aug. 3, 4. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Gently-used clothing and household goods. $5 to fill a bag. St. Andrews United Church. 5645 Morrison St., Niagara Falls. 905-356-1624

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 24: Fish fry, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 15 George St., St. Catharines. 905-685-8461.

PORT COLBORNE MAKERS’ MARKET: Aug. 4, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guild Hall, 72 Charlotte St., Port Colborne. Free admission. 905-714-4485

FALLSVIEW BIC CHURCH: Vacation Bible School, Aug. 7-11, 6:30-8:30, 7189 Drummond Rd., Niagara Falls. 905-374-2614

PFLAG CANADA – NIAGARA CHAPTER: Meets Aug. 8, 7 p.m. Quest Community Health Centre, 145 Queenston St., Suite 100, St. Catharines. 905-937-0202, niagara.pflag@gmail.com, www.pflagcanada.ca/niagara.html

FRIENDLY CLUB SENIORS BINGO: Aug. 9, 1 pm. Wesley United Church, 244 First Ave., Welland. Wheelchair accessible.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: Meets Aug. 10, 7 p.m. St. Kevin's Church, Niagara St., Welland. 905-732-3969

MUSIC

CONCERTS ON THE RIDGE: Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Cameron Lee and Mary Lou Minor & Sideroad 3. Ridgeway Village Square. Presented by the Ridgeway Business Improvement Area

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA: Men’s chorus meets Aug. 8, 7 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill in Fonthill. 905-246-9966, 905-892-2336.

COMMUNITY

WAINFLEET PUBLIC LIBRARY: Aug.4, FITastic Drop In Playtime for kids four to 12. Wainfleet Library. 31909 Park St., Wainfleet. 905-899-1277, www. wainfleetlibrary.ca

GRANTHAM LIONS FISH FRY: Aug. 4, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Grantham Lions Club, 732 Niagara St., St.Catharines. 905-935-08434

ST. JOHN BOSCO CHURCH: Summer festival/garage/bake sale/barbecue. Aug. 5, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. 375 Main St., Port Colborne.

ARTS PLACE GALLERY: Work by Tim Francis, Aug. 5 - 17. Reception Aug. 12, noon - 4:30 p.m. 714 King St., Port Colborne. New members welcome. 905-834-9060

ART BY THE LIGHTHOUSE @ NIAGARA PUMPHOUSE ARTS CENTRE: 12th annual art show and sale, Aug. 5 & 6, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Artists’ Drop-in Cafe, Aug. 9, 7 – 9 p.m. 247 Ricardo St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. 905-468-5455 www.niagarapumphouse.ca

FULL MOON GHOST WALK: Guided walking tour of downtown St. Catharines. Aug. 7, 9 p.m. Advance tickets required, $10. Walk departs from Market Square. Online ticket at www.mydowntown.ca or cash sales at St. Catharines Downtown Association office, 80 King St. 905-685-8424.

EMOTIONS ANONYMOUS: Support group meets Aug. 8, 7 p.m. Monastery of Mount Carmel, 7020 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, 905-356-4113 x4225.

EMPLOYMENT SOLUTIONS: WHMIS certificate workshop, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. Free. 800 Niagara St., Seaway Mall, Welland. 289-488-1800 to register.

NIAGARA FALLS NATURE CLUB: Guided nature walk Aug. 9, 7 p.m. Niagara Parks Commission Legacy Gardens. From Niagara Pkwy turn west on service road, north of Botanical Gardens main entrance and park in first overflow parking lot behind Butterfly Conservatory. niagarafallsnatureclub.org, 289-897-9409

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring work by “Artists on the Pointe” until Aug. 25. Northwest entrance Civic square 905-735-4463 or 905-732-2840

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Featuring work by Floyd El Zinga and Robert Buick, Tom Hurst, Don Svob, Eugene Schlaak and She-Chen Cheng. Open Sunday to Thursday, 10 am - 5 pm, Friday to Sunday, 10 am - 6 pm, 3836 Main St. Jordan, wheel chair accessible, jordanartgallery.com