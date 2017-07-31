Tribute to The Band at Fonthill bandshell

Award-winning blues and roots musicians will recreate the Last Waltz during Thursday evening’s Fonthill bandshell concert.

The Canadian musicians will celebrate the 41st anniversary of The Band’s last concert in 1976.

The all-star lineup will feature Jerome Levon Avis (Levon Helm’s godson), Chuck Jackson, lead singer of The Downchild Blues Band, Johnny Max, Quisha Wint, Matt Weidinger and other singers still to be announced.

Thursday’s concert will capture the last performance of The Band. During 1976 The Band performed, what they named their Last Waltz, in San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom. During the last performance The Band invited friends, including Bob Dylan, Ronnie Hawkins, Van Morrison, and Canada’s Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, including others, to perform with them.

Juno-Award winning producer and musical director Lance Anderson will pay homage to the Last Waltz at the Fonthill bandshell. There will be a nine-piece band to recreate the mood of The Band’s last show.

The performance will feature popular songs including The Weight, Up on Cripple Creek and Ophelia.

The free show starts at Pelham’s Peace Park at 7 p.m.