Vehicles to shine at GM plant car show

Get your prized GM vehicles out and head down to McKinnon Park on Friday for the 19 annual Show n’ Shine Car Show in St. Catharines.

The show — Canada’s largest GM-powered car show, according to GM’s event page — offers owners of GM vehicles a chance to display them and mingle with other car enthusiasts.

There will be 27 designations awarded to vehicle entrants, including best of show, vintage best of show, most radical and best of show, plant manager’s choice.

The event will also feature a variety of vendors, special displays and food available for purchase.

All proceeds will go to United Way of St. Catharines and District.

“At its inception, the show n’ shine was a passion project organized by dedicated GM employees and in its first year featured 16 Corvettes and a handful of enthusiasts,” says the event page on GM’s website.

“Since then, the car show has developed into a more inclusive event for the plant and the community, showcasing any vehicle powered by a GM engine and averaging 500 vehicles and twice as many spectators from across Ontario and New York state.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a draw to win $500.

The event is put on by the GM St. Catharines propulsion plant.

Anyone 18 or older may enter a vehicle in the show. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Awards will be announced at 1 p.m.

McKinnon Park is at 570 Glendale Ave.

hdavidson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @Harley_Standard