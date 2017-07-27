Makeover for Memorial Park

A proposed final design for Memorial Park would see trails linking different areas of the park, more trees and pavilions and more, says Welland’s facilities manager James O’Neill.



O’Neill says consultants OMC Landscape Architecture presented a final concept plan to Welland council this past Tuesday and added the city doesn’t need to make every single change proposed.



“We can focus on the important ones first.”



He says the masterplan for the park, in the city’s east end along the Welland Canal, was based on a lot of community input gathered by the consultants and city.



“They (OMC) really talked to the people in the community, there were public information sessions and online surveys. The plan was based on what the community was looking for. We just have to figure out a way to implement this through the budget process,” says O’Neill.



He calls Memorial a destination park or city-wide park, used by residents from all areas of Welland. It is split in two by Memorial Park Drive and is the biggest park in the city.



“It’s not just a local, small community park,” he says, adding decisions made today will affect the new few generations.



A section of the it was recently lost due to a subdivision being built in the northeast section of the park, as was a ball diamond.



“It changes the function of the park.”



Ideas presented in the plan include trails link various sections of the park to each other, connecting it from Empress Drive through to Memorial Park Drive, from Ontario Road to the north end of the park.



“Moving people through the park a little better … so they aren’t walking on wet, muddy grass.”



O’Neill says improving drainage is covered in the plan.



“It looks at enhancing the swales and having native plantings to help water flow through better so we don’t just have a ditch that runs through the park like now.”



He says the plan looks at planting new trees to create more quiet, peaceful spaces and providing a buffer area for residential homes that back on to the park, while still giving those residents enjoyment. Ball diamonds at Memorial, including a t-ball field, will have different layouts



“We’ll have to look at the pool and pool building, both are reaching the end of their lives and will need replacement. That will be expensive,” he says.



Welland Memorial Concept Plan Final by Dave Johnson on Scribd