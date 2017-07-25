Consecutive Prince of Wales victory for Contreras

Luis Contreras knows his way around a racetrack.

The jockey’s upset victory aboard 14-to-1 underdog Cool Catomine in the 82nd running of the Prince Wales Stakes Tuesday evening at Fort Erie Race Track was his second Prince of Wales victory in as many years.

It was also his eighth win in the past five days. Contreras earned one victory Friday night at Saratoga Springs and four and three, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday at Woodbine in Toronto.

Contreras, who can win his second jockey Triple Crown and first since 2011 if he earns a victory at the Breeders’ Stakes, said he was feeling tired, though not because of his busy racing schedule of late.

“This horse made me tired today, I got to work the whole way,” he said with a chuckle. “At the end, I hear a horse behind me and I just keep running.

“This horse, he likes to be riding in the crowd.”

Cool Catomine was one of five in the seven-horse field that came into the second leg of Canadian thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown with no experience competing on dirt. Only State of Honor, four career starts; and Spirit of Caledon, one; had raced on dirt before.

Contreras wasn’t overly worried about the switch in racing surfaces for the three-year-old who only started racing in the past year.

“We’ve been breezing in the dirt pretty much the whole time,” he said. “He’s fine as long as you go the whole way.

“As long as you ride him, he’s going to go.”

Contreras, who rode Holy Helena to victory in the Queen’s Plate this year and Amiz Gizmo first across the finish line in the Prince of Wales Stakes last year, described riding Cool Catomine as a “perfect trip” in his post-race comments.

“Every time he breaks, he puts himself in good position,” the Mexican-born jockey said. “I just try to keep him there.”

Cool Catomine edged Aurora Way and State of Honor, the favourite, nearing the finish line in a winning time of 1:55.63.

Woodbridge was fourth, Tiz a Slam fifth followed by Spirit of Caledon and Jurojin.

Because Cool Catomine wasn’t nominated to compete in the $500,000 stakes race, co-owners Jack of Hearts Racing and J.R. Racing Stable Inc. had to pay a $12,500 supplemental entry fee.

Trainer John A. Ross called it money well spent when he addressed the media in a scrum after the victory celebration.

“When a horse is on the upswing, it’s a good thing, any trainer would probably tell you that,” he said. “When you have a horse that’s improving, when they’re on an upswing like that, that’s when you go ahead.

“That’s why we were positive and feeling good about putting up the supplement and going ahead when we did.”

Cool Catomine, a late starter, didn’t race as a two-year-old due to lack of seasoning and a bad virus.

“Then we took him to Florida, put a lot of miles on him down there, and it really paid off today.”

The Prince of Wales was only the third start of runner-up Aurora Way’s career.

“Turning for home he was looking everywhere and when I asked him, it was hard to get anything going,” jockey Rafael Hernandez said. “He’s going to run very good in the next couple of starts. He’s a very good horse.

“He tried hard to the wire and galloped out great.”

A “bad step” hurt State of Honor’s chances, but it didn’t otherwise hurt the 9-to-5 favourite.

“He ran a good race, but he made a bad step at the eighth pole,” jockey Patrick Husbands said. “They were coming to me, but he wasn’t letting them by until he made the bad step.

“He still tried to get second. He tried hard, and he wasn’t giving up.”

A total of $374,418 was bet on the Prince of Wales, the eighth race on Tuesday’s nine-race card at Fort Erie. That was down significantly from last year, but not surprising given the absence of the Queen’s Plate winner from the field.

There also were fewer horses in this year’s field, seven compared to eight in 2016.

Tom Valiquette, the chief operating and financial officer of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium, didn’t consider the Frank Stronach-owned Plate winner’s absence a slight against the track.

“I don’t consider it a slight,” Valiquette said. “Frank’s a smart horseman, he understands what a horse can, and cannot, do.”

He rejected the suggestion not having the potential of witnessing a horse on the way to winning a Triple Crown took the “bloom off the rose.”

“No, not at all. It’s still a big race, it’s a $500,000 stake, it’s one of six in Canada,” Valiquette said. “It’s still a very big race.

“It’s still a great field and a great way to show off the track. I don’t think it takes too much of a bloom off.”

Last Canadian-foaled three-year-old to win the Queen’s Plate on polytrack, the Prince of Wales on dirt and the Breeders’ Stakes on turf was Wando in 2003.

In the 13 years since, the series has featured 38 winners in as many races. The lone exception was in 2011 when Pender Harbour paced the pack in both the Prince of Wales and Breeders’ Stakes after Inglorious, a filly, finished first in the Queen’s Plate.

That was also the year that Contreras won the triple crown as a jockey.

He rode Inglorious in the Queen’s Plate before switching mounts and taking Pender Harbour to first-place finishes in the Prince of Wales and the Breeders’ Stakes.

Longest drought between triple crown winners is 26 years. After Canebora completed the sweep in 1963, the elite company of equines didn’t welcome another member until 1989 when With Approval was the fastest in all three jewels of the Triple Crown.

Not only did it rain after that long dry spell was broken, it poured: Izvestia won the Triple Crown the very next year, Dance Smartly in 1991 and Peteski in 1993.

