Three teams remain undefeated heading into the second-last weekend of the Niagara Regional Minor Football Association regular season.

None of them will enjoy home-field advantage when action in the four-down, 12-per-side league resumes Sunday with tripleheaders at Kiwanis Field in St. Catharines and Westlane Secondary School in Niagara Falls.

The bantam Fort Erie KLIX Sports Photography Longhorns, 6-0; line up against the West Niagara Home Hardware Steelers, 1-6; in a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Westlane.

The neutral-site contest is the third road game in a row for the Longhorns, who are coming off of a 44-33 victory over the Niagara Falls Legion Branch 51 Argonauts at Kiwanis Field.

Also hoping to leave the gridiron at Westlane still undefeated are the Fort Erie J & A Athletics Longhorns, 6-0-1. Their atom game against the Niagara Falls E-Quip Rentals Lions, 4-2; gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday’s marquee action in the peewee division kicking off at 11:30 a.m. at Kiwanis Field pits the West Niagara Pneu Hyde Falcons, 6-0; against the St. Catharines Paul’s Kids Seahawks, 4-2.

Also on tap at Kiwanis field are the atom West Niagara R. Bailey Transport Steelers, 4-1-1; against the St. Catharines Seahawks, 1-5; at 9:30 a.m.; and the bantam Argos, 3-3; versus the Niagara Barron Roofing Titans, 2-5; at 1:30 p.m..

Rounding out the tripleheader at Westlane is an 11:30 a.m. peewee game between the Fort Erie Golden Horseshoe Footcare and Apparel Longhorns, 2-5; and the Niagara Falls Condotta Merritt Insurance Argonauts, 3-3.

Both the atom Welland Super Mario’s Pizza Tiger-Cats, 0-7; and the peewee Welland Port Colborne Optimist Club Ticats, 1-6; have byes this week.

Following is a recap of Week 7 action:

Longhorns 44, Argonauts 33

Mason Arbic scored two touchdowns and two, two-point conversions as Fort Erie’s bantam completed a sweep of the season series against Niagara Falls three wins to none.

Anthony Gomez, with one touchdown and a two-point conversion; Owen Lee, one touchdown, two-point conversion; and Campbell LaRoche, touchdown; also scored for the Longhorns.

Elijah Dappin, two touchdowns; Marshall McCray, touchdown, two-point conversion; Damion Chaudry, touchdown; Liam Bartolini, conversion; put points on the scoreboard for the Argos.

Steelers 33, Titans 12

Justin Dawe rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third, Holden Aarlaht scored two touchdowns and kicked three converts as host West Niagara defeated Niagara in bantam action at the Leisureplex in Smithville.

Jordan Hvozda, with a touchdown reception; and Dawsom Forties, two fumble recoveries; prevented the Steelers from being swept by the Titans in the three-game season series.

Nigel Hurd and Adam Michlik, with a touchdown each; and Nicholas Damiano, fumble recovery; were standouts for the Welland-based Titans, whose lineup is also stocked with players from St. Catharines.

Falcons 42, Tiger-Cats 0

Lucas Hazelton, with two; Jayden Gurzi-MacDonald, Ryden Lapcevich and Mikey Pegg, one apiece; scored touchdowns and Alex Beauvais split the uprights with three converts as West Niagara shut out Welland’s peewee team for the second time in as many starts in league play.

Jayce MacArthur recovered a fumble for a touchdown and made a team-high seven tackles for West Niagara, which kicked off the two-game season series with a 36-0 victory in Welland in Week 2.

Seahawks 16, Longhorns 15

Jack Wilson rushed for two touchdowns, Thomas Alexander scored two, two-point conversions and Wyatt Brown made 15 tackles, as St. Catharines edged visiting Fort Erie in peewee action at Kiwanis Field.

The Longhorns lost the season series to the Seahawks two games to none despite two touchdowns from Cory Macrea and converts from Alex Kohinski.

Longhorns 8, Seahawks 7

Grant Spada made his way in the end zone with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, and Fort Erie edged host St. Catharines to remain undefeated in Niagara minor football’s atom ranks.

J.J. Dimichele, touchdown; and Braden Jenest, convert; scored for the Seahawks who ended the head-to-head play against the Longhorns 0-2.

Steelers 36, Tiger-Cats 0

At Smithville, Jake Portolesi scored touchdowns, Johnny Breen and Nathan Owen one each to lead the West Niagara atoms to their second win in as many games against Welland this season.

Tyson Wong ran an interception back for a touchdown and Franklin McPherson kicked two converts to round out the scoring for the Steelers.

