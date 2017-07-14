Second robbery at convenience store in two months

A St. Catharines convenience store was held up for the second time in two months by a man believed to be armed with a weapon.

Niagara Regional Police say the Big Bee variety store, 134 Lake St., was robbed by a man at about 3:17 a.m., Thursday, believed to be armed with a weapon although no weapon was seen.

The suspect demanded money and merchandise and fled the area prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect, described as white, 5'8" to 5'10" tall with a stocky build, wearing a dark coloured hoodie with writing on the front and possibly shorts, was last seen running south on Lake Street.

The same store was previously robbed at about 3:25 a.m., June 15, by a man who appeared to be holding a gun within the pocket of the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing.