St. Catharines man wins $1 million on Encore

Dean Burmania of St. Catharines is $1 million richer for playing Encore on his May 31 Ontario 49 ticket.

He matched all seven numbers.

The married father of two was at the Petro Canada station on Glenridge Avenue station to fill up when he decided to buy what turned out to be the winning lottery ticket.

“This prize amount will go towards my family and an early retirement. My wife has never been on a plane so we are planning a trip to Disney World,” he told OLG officials.