Front-runners in four divisions are heading into a two-week break in the motorcycle racing season at Welland County Speedway with little breathing room.

Logan Wilson of Rockwood saw his lead in Open Novice points race dwindle to two points after trailing Rodrick Scott of Wainfleet and Robert Green across the finish line on the weekend.

With three races remaining in the season Wilson, with 113 points; Green, 111; Scott, 100; and Jacob Rainville of Welland, 95; are all in the running for the track championship.

Order of finish for Saturday night’s 450 Intermediate feature – Josh Dolan, Welland; Matty Ward, Ancaster; and Dustin Lambert, Welland – mirrored their place in the standings: Dolan, 116; Ward, 110; Lambert, 102.

Only five points separate Welland’s Josh Dolan with 115 on the year so far; and Lambert, 110; in the race for the Open Intermediate championship, with Ward, 106 points; not that far off the pace.

Top three in this division last time out was Lambert, Tyler Brown of Muskoka and Ward.

Chris Evans of Jordan Station outraced Dustin Brown of Muskoka and Michael LaBelle of Welland to the checkered flag last Saturday, and in the process narrowed Brown’s lead to eight points in Open Expert.

Far back of Brown, 106 points; Evans, 98; in the standings is Brodie Buchan of Leamington, with 81 points.

Dustin Brown leads Evans 111 points to 99 in 450 Expert after finishing behind Mississauga’s Doug Lawrence and ahead of Evans on the weekend. Buchan is a distant third in the points race, with 79.

There’s only been one 750 Expert feature so far this season, so the top three finishers and the points leaders are identical: Evan, 23; Justin Jones, Don Taylor, Port Colborne, 18.

That’s also the case in Speedway, which has Caistor Centre’s Jeff Orosz leading Welland’s Kyle Legault and Wellandport’s Nicolas Farfard by three and five points, respectively.

Sam Manyon of Akron, Ohio, the defending Veterans champion at the Welland track, extended his season-long undefeated streak with a victory over Rick Gunby of Minett, Ont., and Paul Wallace of Trenton.

Point totals heading into the break: Manyon, 115; Chris Murray, St. Catharines, 110; Kim Orosz, Port Colborne, 96.

Wilson, with 125 points; lost some ground to Port Colborne’s Connor Bekker-Thompson, 109; Green, 103; and Scott, 100; after placing second to Scott on Saturday night. Rainville finished third in the feature and has earned 96 points since the start of the season.

Following are the top three from Saturday night as well as the points leaders in the other divisions that race regularly at the dirt track formerly known as Niagara Motorcycle Raceway:

Open ATV: feature, Chuck Graham, Embrun, Ont.; Andrew Smith, Sherkston; points, Graham, 103; Kris Boothby, Huntsville, 87; Jeff Chandler, Carrying Place, Ont., 53.

ATV Production: feature, Chandler, Graham, Mickie Vance, Fort Erie; points, Boothby, 92; Chandler, 78; Graham, 77.

Youth 450 Novice: feature, Taia Little, Welland; Justin Ball, Rochester, N.Y; Olivia Farkas, Dain City; points, Little, 135; Blake Silenzi, Welland, 108; Chris Pittaway, Selkirk, Ont., 67.

85 cc: feature, Little, Ball, Silenzi; points, Little, 125; Maguire Scott, Welland, 105; Silenzi, 100.

65 cc: feature, Cole Guignard, Stevensville; Pittaway, Myles Ward, Ancaster; points, Scott, 124; Guignard, 109; Pittaway, 104.

50 cc, chain drive: feature, Liam Caskie, Brantford; Brennan Middlemiss, Welland; Jayda Brauweiler, 93; points, Caskie, 115; Middlemiss, 100; Brauweiler, 93.

With a big show taking place this weekend in Leamington, Welland County Speedway won’t be racing Saturday night.

Full-throttle action returns Saturday, July 22, weather permitting, with the Dirt Track Championships and Nostalgia Night.

Wes Pierce, the track’s announcer, said vintage motorcycles will be on display and some of riders who raced them may be back to reminisce and mingle with fans.

Gates open to the public at 2:30 p.m., practice begins at 5 p.m. and regular heats start two hours later.

Welland County Speedway is located on Netherby Road, east of Highway 140, in Welland.

bfranke@postmedia.com