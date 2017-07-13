The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't just committed to moving up the standings.

The National Hockey League is also interested in moving across Canada to hold training camps.

Their latest move is to Niagara Falls.

The team announced on its website it will in the Falls for a three-day weekend at the start of their 2017-18.

Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said the move south on the QEW follows two succcessful training camps in Halifax.

“We're excited to to open this upcoming season in Niagara Falls,” the NHL Hall of Famer said. “We're continually looking to take our camps to different places to provide memorable experiences for both our fans and players.”

Training sessions will be held at Gale Centre, where fans will get the chance to watch practices and scrimmages.

An alumni game featuring current and past Leafs also will highlight the team's visit to Niagara Falls.

The Maple Leafs hockey development staff will be conducting clinics with select minor hockey groups as part of the team's community outreach program.

Full details, including the camp's schedule and how fans can become involved, will be released in the coming weeks, the team said on its website.