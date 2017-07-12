If there is one sure way to successfully introduce children to live theatre, it’s to turn them into participants rather than spectators.

So it’s not surprising that Tim Carroll, the Shaw Festival’s new artistic director, who is on a tear for interactive theatre in his first season, wanted children who come to see Wilde Tales to be on stage with the cast, not in theatre seats with their parents (or often grandparents).

But, underlying entertainment value for children, there has to be something to please the adults in their lives, and in this case, Shaw’s 55-minute lunch-time special, billed as “stories for young and old,” entertwines such themes as sacrifice, love, death, morality and religion for the adults through clever stories infused with humour, simple songs and an opportunity to be up-close and part of the action for the kids.

The four short stories presented are from Oscar Wilde’s Happy Prince and Other Tales, published in 1888. The Shaw commissioned Canadian actor and writer Kate Hennig to fashion from them a play for puppets with just six actors, and to include interaction for children.

The tales include the Remarkable Rocket, (with a great performance by Sanjay Talwar), who is overwhelmed by love for himself and has an inflated sense of importance that causes him to fizzle out and end, unceremoniously, stuck in a muddy ditch; a dead prince (Marion Day) a statue who comes to life to aid the poor and unfortunate, with the help of a swallow puppet; The Nightingale (Emily Lukasik) and the Rose, which also uses a bird puppet, this time to help a young man (Jonathan Tan) who yearns for a rose to give to the woman he loves; and the Selfish Giant (an amazing performance by Kelly Wong), who terrifies children and chases them from his garden, only to welcome them back before old age takes him away. PJ Prudat is the puppeteer for the moon and the dragonfly, which have significance throughout the tales.

While Wilde’s wit might go over the heads of the children — and at times be missed by adults who could be understandably distracted at times by the antics of the youngsters — the result of Hennig’s efforts with the Irish writer’s words, Christine Brubaker’s direction, the simple set designed by Jennifer Goodman and clever use of props and puppets make for a complex yet endearing production that pleases, as promised, young and old.

To those who plan to take youngsters to see Wilde Tales, the pre-show workshop, designed for children ages six to 12, is worth far more than the extra price of $20. It means arriving an hour before the show and relaxing while well-organized staff take the kids into the theatre, where they make a craft that becomes a prop for the play and mingle with the actors who set them up to become part of a children’s chorus with a few simple instructions. After the 45-minute workshop, the kids are given a bathroom break before taking their places around the perimetre of the stage — although there are seats reserved for them beside their accompanying adults should any of the kids be uncomfortable with the separation.

And to the delight of parents, once the play is finished, the children are invited to remain onstage for a few minutes while photos are taken with the actors.

It’s a great theatre experience for kids, entertaining for adults, and a credit to the Shaw, Carroll and all who make it work.

Wilde Tales is on stage at the Court House Theatre until Oct. 7. For schedules or ticket information visit shawfest.com or call 905-468-2172.