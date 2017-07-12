The combined weight of three refrigerators, or a typical female polar bear, that’s how much Joshua D’Erchia can lift.

The muscular 20-year-old lifelong Thorold resident recently returned home with a to bronze medal in the bench press in the 120 and over kilogram weight class and fifth overall standing for his Canadian team at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships last month in Belarus.

A two-time provincial champ as well, D’Erchia received additional recognition in the form of certificates from Thorold Mayor Ted Luciani and Coun. Terry Ugulini on Saturday night.

Surrounded by family and friends, who threw him a surprise party at Holy Rosary Hall to celebrate his, the modest athlete said it felt “pretty good.”

“ It’s kind of hard to describe,” he said. “All the hard work finally paid off.”

Luciani thanked D’Erchia “for carrying the name of Thorold all over the world,” and joked that he would “present two certificates to Joshua after we have an arm=wrestling match.”

D’Erchia said his powerlifting career sprang from his desire “just to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be.”

“I saw one of the greats at the gym. I asked him about it and he told me if I worked at it,” that dream could become a reality.

But it didn’t happen overnight.

“The first time I benched 95 pounds,” he recalled.

A mere four years later, D’Erchia lifted 650 pounds in the world championship squat event, 455 pounds in the bench press and 730 pounds—or three fridges—in the dead lift.

Ryan Rose, D’Erchia’s long-time friend, fellow powerlifter and coach, said that athletes perform “three attempts in each lift and they take your best number.”

Former classmates at St. Charles School, Monsignor Clancy, then Denis Morris High School, D’Erchia and Rose also attended the policing program together at Niagara College, and have been training side by side at the Body Shop Gym for the past six years.

And speaking of refrigerators, diet plays a heavy role in becoming a success in the sport, Rose said, adding that D’Erchia is “very dedicated, not only in the gym but outside of the gym, and has the dedication to eat every two to three hours, six to eight meals a day.”

Chicken, rice, beef, eggs, spinach and broccoli are the main staples for the powerlifting pair.

“A ridiculous amount of food,” D’Erchia’s mom, Teresa, acknowledged with a smile, adding that her son eats “very clean,” with little salt, so he often cooks his own meals.

“It was something,” she said, watching him compete and capture world-champion prizes in Belarus. “We are very proud of him for getting there.”

“I don’t care about the groceries,” said D’Erchia’s dad, Peppe. “I want to see him happy. I’m proud of him.”

D’Erchia and his parents are all quick to credit Rose for his role in their son’s success.

“We love Ryan,” Teresa said. “Joshua couldn’t have made it as far without him.”

Asked what he plans to do now that he’s conquered the worlds, “Take some time for myself,” said D’Erchia. “Be adventurous.”