Niagara Calendar

Here's a look at what's happening in Niagara over the coming week.

NIGHT LIFE

BUCHANANS STEAK & SEAFOOD: George Tirpko, jazz guitar, July 14. 6022 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls (DoubleTree). 905-353-4111, niagarafallsdoubletree.com

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: Ariana Gillis, July 14, Dustin and Caleb, July 15. 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

DUNN STREET GRILL: Dave Rave, July 15, 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011.

BOSTON PIZZA AMERICANA: Sarah Boulton, July 14, 8444 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, 905-356-6253.

DOC MAGILLIGAN’S RESTAURANT & IRISH PUB: July 13, LMT Connection. July 14, Ear Candy. July 15, The Heatseekers. 6400 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls

MOOSE AND PEPPER BISTRO: Jazz Cafe with Barbara Mantini, July 15. 4740 Valley Way, Niagara Falls, 289-296-8858, www.mooseandpepper.com

OTHER STUFF

LIFETREE CAFE: When Love Hurts: Ending the Cycle of Domestic Violence, July 13, 7 p.m. 2-3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway.

SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER: Gently used clothing and household goods. July 13 and 14, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Andrews United Church, 5645 Morrison St., Niagara Falls, 905-356-1624

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 24: Fish fry, July 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 15 George St., St. Catharines. 905-685-8461.

PROGRESSIVE EUCHRE PARTY: July 15, 1 p.m. Ladies Aux. RCL Br. 613-141 Hwy 20 East Fonthill. $10/person includes food & ticket.Advanced ticket required. 905-892-6293-905-341-7237.

GIANT YARD SALE: July 15, 9 am - 1 pm. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 24 Clairmont St. Thorold. 905-227-4844.

SOCIAL DANCE SUNDAY: July 16, Club Heidelberg, 569 Lake St., St. Catharines. $10 per person. Dance 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Music by DJ Pino. 289-241-9654 905-563-7677

SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE: July 16, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Music by DJ Greg. $10 per person. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 418, 294 Vine St., St. Catharines.

EMOTIONS ANONYMOUS: Support group for anyone who wants to be emotionally healthy. July 18, 7 p.m. Monastery of Mount Carmel, 7020 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, 905-356-4113 x4225.

NIAGARA FALLS NATURE CLUB: Guided nature walk July 19, 7 p.m. Wetland Ridge Trail. Meet in parking lot of Niagara College, 135 Taylor Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake near the brewery. 905-374-2278 or niagarafallsnatureclub.org

MUSIC

WATERFRONT CONCERT CANADA 150 HISTORY: Royal Canadian Legion Band Fort Erie, Grimsby Pipe Band, Singers & Narrator, free admission, July 16, 7 pm., Waterfront Park, 3875 Terrace Lane, Crystal Beach, Fort Erie. www.friendsofcrystalbeach.org

COMMUNITY

FAJITAS, SALAD AND KARAOKE: July 14, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 138, Merritton. Food at 5:30 p.m., karaoke at 7 p.m. 2 Chestnut St. East, St. Catharines. 905-227-1821

WAINFLEET PUBLIC LIBRARY: July 14, FITastic Drop In Playtime for kids four to 12 at library. You’re the Chef, July 17, Wainfleet arena. Wainfleet Library. 31909 Park St., Wainfleet. 905-899-1277, www. wainfleetlibrary.ca.

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: Paint Party at the Seaway Mall Branch July 14 @ 3 pm. Summer Book Club @ Merritt Island July 18, 2 pm www.wellandlibrary.ca 905-734-6210 ext. 2521

FISH & CHIPS DINNER: Club Castropignano, July 14, 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. 1311 Egerter Rd., Port Robinson, 905-384- 9292.

FORKS ROAD EAST UNITED CHURCH: Trunk/bake sale, July 15, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. For space rental call Margaret. 289-836-9919 or Janet 905-835-2784.

NSNAP: Niagara Spay Neuter Assistance Program book sale, July 19 to 23. Fairview Mall, 285 Geneva St., St. Catharines 289-897 8514 nsnap@cogeco.ca www.niagaraspayneuterassistance.org

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring work by “Artists on the Pointe” until Aug. 25. Northwest entrance Civic square 905-735-4463 or 905-732-2840

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Featuring work by Mori McCrae. Open Sunday to Thursday, 10 am - 5 pm, Friday to Sunday, 10 am - 6 pm, 3836 Main St. Jordan, wheel chair accessible, jordanartgallery.com