Five fighters from Modern Vision Mixed Martial Arts spent a lot of their time on the road recently and very little of it on the ropes.

Joe Pimental, Xavier Nash, Dalton Brady, Vladimir Kazbekov and Anthony Romero definitely didn’t spend any time on the mat, down for the count, as they went undefeated and brought two championship titles home with them to the training facility in Welland.

From May 6 until June 17, head coach Chris Bonfoco logged more than 1,500 km travelling with individual fighters to competitions in Sandusky, Ohio; Salamanca, N.Y.; Erie, Pa.; Columbus, Ohio; as well as Toronto.

He said the travel was well worth it with Modern Vision fighters taking every round on their way to earning three unanimous decisions and two victories by submissions.

“I’m really proud of the team, the guys really came together during this stretch,” Bonfoco said. “Each of them should be proud, not only of his own victory but all of them.”

“They all played a part in each other’s victories.”

First to take a bow in the winners circle was Pimental, whose fight in the 125-pound flyweight division at the Warrior Nation Fight Series in Sandusky was his first since breaking a leg while jogging more than a year ago. Pimental improved to 6-2 and scored a unanimous decision over former champion Dakota Day despite breaking his right hand at the end of the opening round.

Nash, competing as a pro in the lightweight division at King of the Cage in Salamanca, made quick work of Carrese Archer from Toronto. Relying on his grappling skills, Nash took Archer to the mat and applied a rear naked choke hold to finish the fight two minutes and 58 seconds into the first round.

At a Bizzaro Promotions show in Erie, Nash’s teammate and fellow flyweight Dalton Brady improved his record as a pro to 1-2 by defeating Nikolai Gionti of Cleveland with a rare naked choke hold 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the opening round.

Kazbekov, now 3-2 as a pro, beat Josh Rich of London, Ont., by a unanimous decision in a bantamweight fight at the GTC Genisus show in Toronto. Bonfoco said while Rich showed resilency throughout the fight, Kazbekov controlled all three rounds with precision striking and superior grappling skills.

At Columbus, a four-inch height difference didn’t matter for Romero, who put on an MMA clinic defeating Ethan Hayes from Virginia to defend his lightweight championship at the IT Fight Series in the Ohio capital. The Wellander’s eighth win in a row improved his record to 9-1.

Next up for Modern Vision, whose fighters are a combined 8-0 dating back to December 2016, is the King of the Cage at Seneca Niagara Casino, Saturday, Aug. 5, in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Romero is expected to make his professional debut while Anthony Van Dyke, also of Welland, will be fighting for the first time as an amateur.

Tickets are available at Modern Vision Martial Art which is located at Seaway Mall in Welland.